Bears finally realized how to use Justin Fields in red zone, and he scored his first NFL touchdown

While Bears quarterback Justin Fields didn’t get the start against the Rams, the rookie has seen the field on several occasions during Sunday night’s game. But it was his appearance late in the third quarter that proved to be his most impactful.

Fields’ first play in the first quarter was a 9-yard completion to wide receiver Marquise Goodwin. But after that, Matt Nagy’s usage of Fields was questionable to say the least, including a shovel pass that left many fans frustrated.

But Nagy finally realized how to utilize his rookie quarterback on first-and-goal from the 3-yard line, when Fields kept the ball for a 3-yard score — his first NFL touchdown — to cap off an impressive 16-play, 81-yard drive that lasted 9:38.

The Bears trail the Rams 20-14 in the third quarter.