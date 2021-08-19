Bears finally have some positive news on the injury front with return of Justin Fields, Larry Borom

For most of Bears training camp, there’s been a feeling of dread when Matt Nagy shared injury updates, given the amount of injuries sustained, especially on the offensive line.

But just one day after the returns of linebacker Roquan Smith and guard James Daniels, the Bears got more good news as quarterback Justin Fields (groin) and tackle Larry Borom (concussion) are returning to practice on Thursday, Nagy announced.

New left tackle Jason Peters will also make his debut at Thursday’s light practice.

But the Bears weren’t able to escape the injury concerns entirely as wide receiver Chris Lacy is sidelined with a knee injury.

This is the final practice of the week ahead of Saturday’s preseason game against the Bills, which will feature a familiar face in former Bear Mitch Trubisky getting the start.

