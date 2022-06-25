Bears finalize deal with top pick Kyler Gordon originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears finalized a four-year rookie deal with top 2022 draft pick Kyler Gordon on Saturday.

The 22-year-old, who played at the University of Washington, was drafted by the Bears with the 39th overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

With the Huskies, Gordon recorded 98 tackles, three tackles-for-loss, two interceptions, 14 pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in the 33 games he appeared in. Last season he was named first-team All-Pac 12.

The Bears now have 11 of their 12 draft picks under contract, including wide receiver Velus Jones Jr., edge rusher Dominique Robinson, running back Trestan Ebner, safety Elijah Hicks, punter Trenton Gill and offensive linemen Braxton Jones, Zachary Thomas, Doug Kramer, and Ja’Tyre Carter.

Second-round safety Jaquan Brisker is the only prospect who remains unsigned.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.