Bears finalize $58.4 million extension with S Jackson

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) -- The Chicago Bears finalized a four-year contract extension with Eddie Jackson on Saturday, a day after his agency announced a $58.4 million deal that made him the NFL's highest paid safety.

The deal guarantees $33 million and averages $14.6 million, SportsTrust Advisors tweeted.

A fourth-round draft pick in 2017, Jackson might be general manager Ryan Pace's best selection. He was an All-Pro in 2018 and has 10 interceptions and three touchdowns in his career. Jackson has started each of his 46 games and is a key part of a defense that ranked among the top 10 each of the past three years.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

''We're very excited to get this deal done with Eddie to keep him in a Bears uniform long-term,'' Pace said in a statement. ''It's rare to find a player in this league with talent like Eddie's. He's a rangy ball hawk with exceptional IQ, a great teammate and a natural leader. He is the anchor to the back end of our defense and we are fortunate to have him.''

The Bears missed the playoffs at 8-8 this season after winning the NFC North with a 12-4 record.

---

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL