Bears’ final injury report vs. Colts in Week 4

The Indianapolis Colts (2-1) and Chicago Bears (3-0) have released their final injury reports ahead of the Week 4 matchup at Soldier Field.

As the Colts ruled out two players, the Bears didn’t have anyone ruled out for the game but did have a doubtful designation to go along with two players listed as questionable.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ final injury report in Week 4:

Name Position Injury Game Status Sherrick McManis DB Hamstring Doubtful Khalil Mack DE Knee Questionable Josh Woods LB Ankle Questionable

The big name here is Mack. He was limited all week but was able to practice so Colts fans should expect one of the best edge rushers in the NFL to be playing on Sunday. His matchup against right tackle Braden Smith will be vital.

The Colts and Bears are set to kick off on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET at Soldier Field. The Colts are slight two-point favorites on the road in what should be a close matchup throughout the day.

