Bears final injury report: TE Cole Kmet, RB D’onta Foreman questionable

The Chicago Bears wrapped up their week of practice to get ready for the Arizona Cardinals, who travel to Chicago in Week 16. The Bears released their final injury report of the week.

They ruled out three players and have another trio who are questionable to play.

The details are below.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Ruled out

OL Teven Jenkins (concussion), LB Noah Sewell (knee), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (pectoral)

No Jenkins means Cody Whitehair will start at left guard. None was able to practice all week.

Questionable

RB D’Onta Foreman (personal), RB Travis Homer (hamstring), TE Cole Kmet (quadriceps)

All were limited on Friday. Kmet appeared on the injury report Thursday for the first time. Homer was limited two days after missing Wednesday. Foreman was out Thursday and limited Friday.

No game designation

CB Jaylon Jones (calf), WR Darnell Mooney (illness), DL DeMarcus Walker (leg)

All were full participants by the end of the week.

Cardinals' final injury report game designations

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire