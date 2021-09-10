Bears’ final injury report: Eddie Goldman doubtful vs. Rams
The Chicago Bears released their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s season opener against the Los Angeles Rams, where nose tackle Eddie Goldman missed practice for the third straight day with a knee injury.
Earlier this week, Matt Nagy called Goldman day-to-day after he tweaked his knee during Monday’s practice. Goldman has officially been ruled “doubtful” against the Rams.
While players like outside linebacker Khalil Mack, outside linebacker Robert Quinn and wide receiver Darnell Mooney have been deemed questionable for Sunday night, Nagy
Here’s a look at the full injury report from Friday’s practice and game designations:
Did Not Practice
Kena Krutsinger-USA TODAY Sports
DOUBTFUL - NT Eddie Goldman (knee)
Limited
AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack
QUESTIONABLE - S Tashaun Gipson (back)
QUESTIONABLE - ILB Joel Iyiegbuniwe (shoulder)
QUESTIONABLE - OLB Khalil Mack (groin)
QUESTIONABLE - WR Darnell Mooney (back)
QUESTIONABLE - OLB Robert Quinn (back)
Full
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
QUESTIONABLE - S Deon Bush (shoulder)
CB Xavier Crawford (groin)
TE Jimmy Graham (non-injury/resting vet)
TE J.P. Holtz (quad)
QUESTIONABLE - S Eddie Jackson (wrist)
QUESTIONABLE - LS Patrick Scales (ankle)
NT Khyiris Tonga (ankle)
RB Damien Williams (oblique)
