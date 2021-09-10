Bears’ final injury report: Eddie Goldman doubtful vs. Rams

The Chicago Bears released their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s season opener against the Los Angeles Rams, where nose tackle Eddie Goldman missed practice for the third straight day with a knee injury.

Earlier this week, Matt Nagy called Goldman day-to-day after he tweaked his knee during Monday’s practice. Goldman has officially been ruled “doubtful” against the Rams.

While players like outside linebacker Khalil Mack, outside linebacker Robert Quinn and wide receiver Darnell Mooney have been deemed questionable for Sunday night, Nagy

Here’s a look at the full injury report from Friday’s practice and game designations:

Did Not Practice

Kena Krutsinger-USA TODAY Sports

DOUBTFUL - NT Eddie Goldman (knee)

Limited

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

QUESTIONABLE - S Tashaun Gipson (back)

QUESTIONABLE - ILB Joel Iyiegbuniwe (shoulder)

QUESTIONABLE - OLB Khalil Mack (groin)

QUESTIONABLE - WR Darnell Mooney (back)

QUESTIONABLE - OLB Robert Quinn (back)

Full

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

QUESTIONABLE - S Deon Bush (shoulder)

CB Xavier Crawford (groin)

TE Jimmy Graham (non-injury/resting vet)

TE J.P. Holtz (quad)

QUESTIONABLE - S Eddie Jackson (wrist)

QUESTIONABLE - LS Patrick Scales (ankle)

NT Khyiris Tonga (ankle)

RB Damien Williams (oblique)

1

