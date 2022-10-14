Bears' Fields pressured most of any QB in six games since 2009

Fields pressured most of any QB through six games originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields is under a lot of pressure – literally and metaphorically.

He's been pressured on 46 percent of his dropbacks this season – the most of any QB since ESPN started recording pressures in 2009.

Against the Commanders on Thursday night, he was pressured 18 times, which ties for the most he's experienced in a game.

The second-year quarterback got comfortable ending up on the grass. He was sacked five times on Thursday and spent a considerable amount of time on the ground.

After the game, Fields admitted to the media his body is "hurting."

Luckily, the team has 10 full days before they have to play the New England Patriots on Monday night.

Until then, the Bears must work on adjusting the offensive line to help protect Fields.

