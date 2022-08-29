Bears, Fields lead in NFC in record and more in preseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It's a great start to the (pre)season for the Chicago Bears.

The team led the NFC in record, going undefeated in their three-game slate. Also, according to The Athletic's Kevin Fishbain, the Bears led the conference in passing touchdowns and Justin Fields led in passer rating with a 133.1 rating.

The Bears started their preseason journey at home versus the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite the field's condition being majorly out-of-shape, the team didn't let it become a distraction, getting the win 19-14.

However, The first-team offense played three drives, not getting much done during them. Fields ended with 48 yards on 4-of-7 completions. The offensive line was alarmingly bad, giving up five total sacks (two to Fields).

Next, the Bears took on the Seattle Seahawks. The first-team got in 10 plays in the first drive, causing head coach Matt Eberflus to yank them after the drive was finished. The team ended with a field goal. Fields recorded 39 yards on 5-of-7 completions.

Against the Cleveland Browns last Saturday, it was dress rehearsal time. Eberflus dictated during the week the starters would play the first half of the game.

Fields, along with the first-team starters, looked fantastic.

No, the Browns didn't play Myles Garrett, Jadaveon Clowney or Greg Newsome. But, the Bears rightfully took advantage on offense. Fields completed 14-of-16 passes, 156 yards and three passing touchdowns. He also finished with a 146.9 passer rating at half.

In total, the Bears' six passing touchdowns from the preseason (three from Fields) led the NFC, as did Fields' passer rating of 133.1.

Are these signs of a good offense to come?

Likely not. The offense played plenty of snaps against the opposing team's second-team or without many of the first-team starters. Plus, the roster isn't built to be an above average offense yet this season.

Nevertheless, Fields' development is starting to show and his awareness in the pocket is prevalent. It seems the skill players are also starting to look crisp in the new offense under Luke Getsy.

All signs point positively toward a successful year. No, they probably won't make the playoffs and likely won't have a winning record. But, their preseason slate is placing a silence over those who believe their year will be inevitably tumultuous and historically bad.

