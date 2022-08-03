After a rocky outing by the offense in Monday’s practice, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said that quarterback Justin Fields is working through things in a new offense with things being installed every day.

Eberflus didn’t speak to reporters on Tuesday, but would have had to address another rough day for the unit. Penalties, incompletions, and shaky pass protection were all in evidence for an offense that has more people than Fields trying to figure things out as training camp moves into its second week.

Fields also wasn’t on the press conference schedule, which left it to backup quarterback Trevor Siemian to deliver the message that the Bears know that they aren’t anywhere close to where they need to be at this point.

“There is an urgency to get it right,” Siemian said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “You got to keep that at the forefront of your mind. You don’t want to say, ‘Hey, that’s OK. We’ll get it next time.’ It’s just a balance.”

The Bears open the preseason against the Chiefs on August 13, so there’s some time to clean things up before they give the offense a chance to work against another team and make their first impression on the wider fan base. If it’s not a good one, Eberflus and Fields will be facing more pointed questions about the direction things are going ahead of Week 1.

Bears feeling “urgency to get it right” on offense originally appeared on Pro Football Talk