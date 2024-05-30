Bears to featured on HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’ in 2024

The Chicago Bears will be featured on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” this summer, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The first episode of the summer edition of “Hard Knocks” will air Tuesday, Aug. 6.

NFL and NFL Films have selected the Chicago Bears to serve as this year’s team on Hard Knocks, sources tell ESPN. First episode of Hard Knocks with the Bears is scheduled to air Tuesday night, Aug. 6. pic.twitter.com/4Ay2A9bTHz — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 30, 2024

