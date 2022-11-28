Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney, who left today’s game in the third quarter, may be done for 2022.

Mooney suffered an ankle injury that the Bears fear will be season-ending, according to NFL Network.

Although Mooney will get another evaluation before any decisions are made, it appears that Mooney has torn ligaments in his ankle and will need surgery.

A fifth-round draft pick in 2020, Mooney is the Bears’ leading receiver with 40 catches for 493 yards this season.

Bears fear Darnell Mooney has season-ending ankle injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk