Bears fear Darnell Mooney has season-ending ankle injury
Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney, who left today’s game in the third quarter, may be done for 2022.
Mooney suffered an ankle injury that the Bears fear will be season-ending, according to NFL Network.
Although Mooney will get another evaluation before any decisions are made, it appears that Mooney has torn ligaments in his ankle and will need surgery.
A fifth-round draft pick in 2020, Mooney is the Bears’ leading receiver with 40 catches for 493 yards this season.
Bears fear Darnell Mooney has season-ending ankle injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk