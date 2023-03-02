Here’s how the Bears fared in NFLPA’s team report cards

A new report from the NFLPA shows how Chicago Bears players view the organization, and it’s encouraging when compared to the rest of the league.

The NFLPA surveyed 1,300 of their members to get an idea of where their respective team thrives and where there’s room for improvement. The eight categories ranged from club facilities to nutrition to treatment of families to travel conditions. The results were tallied and a report card for each team was released.

Overall, the Bears ranked 13th overall in team surveys, which is respectable. Outside of three categories, the organization received high marks across the board.

An interesting nugget involved the intensity of workouts, which was something Matt Eberflus brought to the table in his first year as head coach.

While players’ opinions of the coaching staff in Chicago are generally positive, one major problem identified was the overall tempo and intensity of offseason workouts, which was reflected in an actual violation and punishment last offseason.

Here’s the full breakdown courtesy of the NFLPA website:

Treatment of Families

Grade: C-

NFL rank: Tied for 22nd

Support of Players’ Families: Ranked 25th

They offer a family room

One of 11 teams that do not offer daycare

Players feel like they provide the bare minimum to say they do things for the families, but they do not actually try to take care of them

Nutrition

Grade: D+

NFL rank: Tied for 18th

Quality of food: Ranked 22nd

Complaints come from the timing of the meals and the quality/healthiness of the food before practice

All three meals provided

94% of players say there is enough room in the cafeteria.

Weight Room

Grade: A

NFL rank: Tied for 5th

The players feel like they have one of the best weight rooms in the league.

100% feel they have enough strength coaches

Strength Staff

Grade: A-

NFL rank: Tied for 17th

The players feel like the strength staff significantly adds to their success. Most teams rated their strength staffs well, which is why they are tied for 17 th but still receive a very high grade.

100% of players believe they receive an individual plan (Ranked 1st)

Training Room

Grade: A+

NFL rank: Tied for 1st

Staffing

97% feel they have enough ATCs

97% feel they have enough PTs

Steam Room/Sauna

There is a steam room (94% feel it is big enough)

There is a sauna (97% feel it is big enough)

Tubs

100% of players feel they have enough hot tub space

100% of players feel they have enough cold tub space

Training Staff

Grade: A-

NFL rank: Tied for 15th

The players feel like the training staff significantly adds to their success. Most teams rated their training staffs well, which is why they are tied for 15th but still receive a very high grade.

Locker Room

Grade: A

NFL rank: Tied for 5th

The players feel they have a high-end locker room.

97% of players feel like they have enough space (Ranked 7th)

Travel

Grade: C-

NFL rank: Tied for 23rd

78% of players feel like they have enough room to spread out

No roommates

One of 7 teams that do not offer first-class seats to their players

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire