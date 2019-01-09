Bears fans are trying to digitally correct Sunday's blocked field goal originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

We knew Chicago Bears fans weren't taking the loss to the Eagles well, but they're taking it levels that truly don't even exist.

We have now seen not one, but two, videos reversing the outcome of Sunday's 16-15 Eagles win and the second is even more ridiculous than the first.

Earlier today, from our friends at NBC Sports Chicago, they spliced together a new version of the radio call.

Even funnier, perhaps, is this one with a hard cut to a made field goal and some spliced sound of Cris Collinsworth and Al Michaels.

Somewhere the Bears mascot is watching these, imagining what could have been, rather than what actually was.

These are pretty sad and the best thing about them is they all forget that even with a made field goal, Nick Foles would have had five seconds to throw for the game-winning touchdown after the kickoff.

Tell me that wouldn't have happened.

