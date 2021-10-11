Bears fans can’t get enough of Justin Fields’ toughness in win vs. Raiders

There’s certainly no question about Justin Fields’ toughness after he took some brutal shots in the Bears’ 20-9 win over the Raiders on Sunday. But this is nothing new for those who watched Fields at Ohio State.

In almost eerie fashion Sunday against the Raiders, Fields took a hit to the ribs, not unlike the shot to the ribs he took during the 2019 College Football Playoff semifinal against Clemson.

While Fields didn’t go on to throw for five touchdowns against Las Vegas on Sunday, he was able to stick it out against a tough, physical Raiders defense.

But it wasn’t just the shot to the ribs. Fields suffered a hyperextended knee in the second quarter, which kept him out just three plays before he returned to lead his team to victory, with the help of a dominant defense.

“I’ll just say this, that son of a buck is tough,” said head coach Matt Nagy. “He’s tough. He’s proven that.”

In regards to Fields’ hyperextended knee, Nagy and Fields didn’t sound concerned about it. In fact, Fields brushed it off and insisted he’ll be good to go in next Sunday’s showdown against the Packers.

Bears coach Matt Nagy and QB Justin Fields are both confident that the hyperextended L knee he suffered is fine overall. No concern from either guy. Fields brushed it off and said he’ll be good to go for next week vs. GB. — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) October 11, 2021

There were plenty of people impressed by Fields’ toughness in this game, where he bounced back from two injuries that would’ve sidelined others. While the Bears need to do a better job of protecting Fields moving forward, it’s hard not to be in awe of the toughness Fields displayed in Sunday’s win.

