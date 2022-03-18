Bears fans are shocked about Larry Ogunjobi’s failed physical

Free agency just took a hard left turn for the Chicago Bears. After reportedly agreeing to a three-year contract with former Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi on Monday, it’s being reported the Bears won’t be signing him after all due to a failed physical. The news was reported by multiple outlets.

After spending four seasons with the Cleveland Browns, Ogunjobi joined the Bengals and played a significant role for them on their road to the Super Bowl, totaling 49 tackles and three sacks. But in the team’s first postseason game, he was lost due to a foot injury. Ogunjobi underwent surgery this winter.

Ogunjobi was supposed to be the prized acquisition for the Bears during free agency. Now, they’ll need to look elsewhere to shore up their defensive line and it’s fair to say the fans are taken aback by the development.

Bruh I made a whole hype video for him lmao — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) March 18, 2022

What a crazy turn of events. I was genuinely really excited to see what Larry Ogunjobi could do in Chicago. That injury must be a lot more serious than originally thought. — Duke Coughlin (@ThatPodGuyDuke) March 18, 2022

PAIN. Bears Family. Utter Pain https://t.co/f7mixBfZva — Gregory Bell II (@TheDisciple92) March 18, 2022

Bollox https://t.co/a9Yb5QpT4K — Cork City Bears Fan (@BearsCork) March 18, 2022

Someone please say sike rn 🥲🥲🥲 Classic stuff that only happens to us. Not blaming anyone…just sucks all around. 🐻⬇️ https://t.co/otyPEZfAz1 — Chris (Andrew Friedman Stan) (@LAallDaBears) March 18, 2022

Fletcher Cox anyone? — 79th & Halas Podcast (@79thAndHalas) March 18, 2022

Ian Cunningham better be on the phone with Fletcher Cox — LucasP (@LucasPerfetti46) March 18, 2022

I’m lowkey happy about this that contract was pretty absurd. https://t.co/mCKzZwXppR — Beau Rehner (@BeauRehner) March 18, 2022

Well…this is not a good start. Was excited about this signing and now Matt Eberflus will need to find a new 3-technique.

(Rob ~ @ChiRuxinBGO)#DaBears #Bears https://t.co/maJAnDKGf4 — Bear Goggles On (@BearGogglesOn) March 18, 2022

Being a Bears fan is seriously torture https://t.co/9fX70JNSV8 — Adam Dumelle (@adamdumelle) March 18, 2022

Larry Ogunjobi news is wild. The Bears obviously still need a three-technique. I’m thinking draft? However, no excuse for Poles now. Use that freed up money (wisely) to get Justin help both on the OL and at WR. — Dave (@runbackdave) March 18, 2022

Feel very badly for Larry Ogunjobi. Hope he can come back to Cincinnati and get a good bag of cash. — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) March 18, 2022

Larry Ogunjobi failing his physical is a big blow to the #Bears offseason. We’ll see how Poles recovers, but this clearly sets his plan back a bit. — Bryan Perez (@BryanPerezNFL) March 18, 2022

My thoughts on the Larry Ogunjobi failed physical… Better the Bears found out now. Big credit to the GM Ryan Poles on his handling or the situation and press statement on not signing of Larry Ogunjobi. — Daniel Goodwin III (@DanGoodwinIII) March 18, 2022

From what I had seen of Larry Ogunjobi, he really struggled against the run last year — very inconsistent overall, but even moreso against the run. Can’t help thinking this result (which may push them to use #39 or #48 on a DT) may ultimately help them, but it hurts short-term — Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) March 18, 2022

Good on Ryan Poles to stick by his doctor’s opinion on Larry Ogunjobi. Nothing about this signing ever made any sense. Would make even less sense to not stick by your doctors after they see something they aren’t comfortable in. — Brandon Robinson (@BRobNFL) March 18, 2022

Holy shit…the #Bears aren’t signing Larry Ogunjobi because of a failed physical. That’s a tough break for both sides. Chicago suddenly has a lot more spending money, but they lose out on an explosive 3-tech for their defense. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) March 18, 2022

So the bears signed a guy described as a destructive force ..he failed his physical and is out !it’s like a nightmare isn’t it folks !Larry Ogunjobi 👎 — Mike North (@North2North) March 18, 2022

Name something that lasted longer than the Larry Ogunjobi era in Chicago — Locked on Bears (@lockedonbears) March 18, 2022

The @ChicagoBears ARE NOT signing @Mr_Ogunjobi, due to a failed physical! Wow…. — Herb Howard (@HerbHoward411) March 18, 2022

Ryan Poles knows and understands how much roster turnover means in the #NFL. Once Larry Ogunjobi failed his physical, the #Bears weren’t going to lock themselves into a big contract for an experienced veteran. — Usayd Koshul (@usaydkoshul) March 18, 2022

This is because Cody Whitehair has #65 isn't it? This is crap. But what can you do if they failed the physical? Let's see where the extra cap money goes… *cough*ARMSTEAD WOULD BE NICE*cough*#Bears https://t.co/11YqgzB70y — Jim Hanson (@NavyOrangeJim) March 18, 2022

The bears offseason just went from pretty bad to pathetic. I thought he was a gray fit, but now we’ve missed a big waive of FA. Our team really needs an infusion of talent, but unfortunately the FA market is bare and not a lot of draft capital to do it. 2022 is looking ROUGH. https://t.co/A7peWwxcpa — Devin Deal ✶✶✶✶ (@DevinDeal) March 18, 2022

Im sure Bears twitter will take this well https://t.co/azoYcO7xqI — Anthony Quagliano (@ViatorLion10) March 18, 2022

The real question is… “now what?” https://t.co/ZPbL7Oa4u4 — Ron Luce (@LuceOnTap) March 18, 2022

Not a good first look for Ryan Poles… https://t.co/Wam5QJVWhR — WinkelJones (@MWSoxFan) March 18, 2022

Immediate calls to Lael Collins need to be made https://t.co/ndiYLLmRIj — Marco Enriquez (@Marco_14P) March 18, 2022

Take the money and throw it directly at Armstead https://t.co/RQGRwiacYc — Kenny (@Kenny_S27) March 18, 2022

This one sucks If we don't sign another big time player we def getting a comp pick now though https://t.co/GdpuLfnTRf — Swiftizm (@SwiftizmTTV) March 18, 2022

This FA went from a C+ to a D really quick#Bears https://t.co/4XECvrNdTY — Jake (@Jake_B30) March 18, 2022

Lord, we’re going to be so bad next season smh lol https://t.co/SjVJeqn2qs — Randall 🇺🇸 (@itsrandalltho) March 18, 2022

Lmfao are you kidding me https://t.co/D0cDiZ6VgS — Payton (@paytonisnotroll) March 18, 2022

This might be a blessing in disguise honestly. a 3 tech is important but maybe going bargain basement for like a Sheldon Richardson or a Matt Ioaniddis shopping for this year and maybe spending on the other line might behoove us. https://t.co/Og57yvzO1k — Rick (@Rickdaruler773) March 18, 2022

Barnum & Baileys over at Halas Hall https://t.co/HUCU3RWTGk — Park The Shark 🦈 (@ParkNasty69) March 18, 2022

