Bears fans are shocked about Larry Ogunjobi’s failed physical

Brendan Sugrue
·6 min read
Free agency just took a hard left turn for the Chicago Bears. After reportedly agreeing to a three-year contract with former Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi on Monday, it’s being reported the Bears won’t be signing him after all due to a failed physical. The news was reported by multiple outlets.

After spending four seasons with the Cleveland Browns, Ogunjobi joined the Bengals and played a significant role for them on their road to the Super Bowl, totaling 49 tackles and three sacks. But in the team’s first postseason game, he was lost due to a foot injury. Ogunjobi underwent surgery this winter.

Ogunjobi was supposed to be the prized acquisition for the Bears during free agency. Now, they’ll need to look elsewhere to shore up their defensive line and it’s fair to say the fans are taken aback by the development.

