Bears fans roast Matt Nagy for kicking a field goal down 18 against Packers

Alyssa Barbieri
·4 min read
In this article:
The Chicago Bears lost another heartbreaker to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football, where a hopeful first half turned into a second half meltdown that ended in a 45-30 loss for Chicago.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy is now 1-7 against the Packers in his career, and Sunday night’s game against Green Bay was the perfect exclamation point in his Bears coaching tenure, which is going to come to an end in just a few weeks.

Nagy was out-coached in the second half, where they were outscored 24-3. But it was Chicago’s three points that have been a point of emphasis.

Trailing 18 points in the fourth quarter, the Bears were faced with a fourth-and-8 on the Green Bay 25-yard line. Instead of going for it on fourth down, Nagy opted to kick a 43-yard field goal.

Which makes no sense for a head coach who is nearing the end of his career in Chicago and has nothing left to lose.

As you can imagine, NFL fans roasted Nagy for his cowardly decision to take the field goal so his team wasn’t shut out in the second half.

