Bears fans roast Matt Nagy for kicking a field goal down 18 against Packers

The Chicago Bears lost another heartbreaker to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football, where a hopeful first half turned into a second half meltdown that ended in a 45-30 loss for Chicago.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy is now 1-7 against the Packers in his career, and Sunday night’s game against Green Bay was the perfect exclamation point in his Bears coaching tenure, which is going to come to an end in just a few weeks.

Nagy was out-coached in the second half, where they were outscored 24-3. But it was Chicago’s three points that have been a point of emphasis.

Trailing 18 points in the fourth quarter, the Bears were faced with a fourth-and-8 on the Green Bay 25-yard line. Instead of going for it on fourth down, Nagy opted to kick a 43-yard field goal.

Which makes no sense for a head coach who is nearing the end of his career in Chicago and has nothing left to lose.

As you can imagine, NFL fans roasted Nagy for his cowardly decision to take the field goal so his team wasn’t shut out in the second half.

a field goal? in this economy? — cam ellis (@KingsleyEllis) December 13, 2021

my goodness. Matt Nagy kicked a field goal there? — Bear Report (@BearReport) December 13, 2021

Not gonna go for it, eh Nagy? In an 18 point deficit? Coward. — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) December 13, 2021

you can't be serious here. A field goal? — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) December 13, 2021

Down 18 with 1:22 left and Nagy kicks a FG. JTFC. I’m so done with this team. #Bears — Patrick Sheldon (@P_Shels) December 13, 2021

Nice field goal Matt Nagy. Now we will only lose by 22 instead of 25 🤘🏻 — DRUNK FIELDS 💯 (@DrunkJFields) December 13, 2021

LOL the #Bears did not just kick a field goal. — Chris Maltby (@ChrisMaltbyBD) December 13, 2021

They kicked a fricking field goal? — jordan cornette (@jordancornette) December 13, 2021

killer fg — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) December 13, 2021

Are the Bears really kicking a field goal here lol — Jeremy Layton (@JeremyLayt0n) December 13, 2021

lol Nagy wants to say he scored 30 — Tom Fehn (@TFehn21) December 13, 2021

No shot they’re actually kicking a field goal LMFAO #Bears — Beared Down (@BearedDown) December 13, 2021

He’s kicking a FG. Lmfao. Wow. — Shayne L. Marsaw (@ShayneMarsaw) December 13, 2021

I wanna be mad about kicking the field goal. And in my heart of hearts, I am. But Cairo deserves some easy ones after Nagy busted his streak with an impossible ask. — Bleacher Nation Bears (@BN_Bears) December 13, 2021

Did we really just kick a FG? Have some pride coach. — Bears Nation (4-9) (@BearsNationCHI) December 13, 2021

listen i can respect a sad field goal if it ends you being shut out in this case tho, NO — katie dzwierzynski (@kdzwierzynski) December 13, 2021

Matt Nagy is just the worst. But at least he found his kicker. — Matt Eurich (@MattEurich) December 13, 2021

A field goal? I cannot wait until Nagy is fired. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) December 13, 2021

Only Matt Nagy would kick that field goal. — Harrison Graham (@HGrahamNFL) December 13, 2021

Kick a field goal when you need two TDs and only have a min left? That SCREAMS fire Nagy! — Erm Shmiggit (@tropicalruin) December 13, 2021

Nagy has to be trolling everyone with that field goal — Paul Aspan (@pauleaspan) December 13, 2021

lmaoooooo imagine holding a bears +12 ticket and they pull that crap kicking a field goal down 18 with a minute left fire Matt Nagy into the sun — Brandon Anderson (@wheatonbrando) December 13, 2021

Kicking a field goal down 18 with under 2 minutes left is fireable offense…Matt Nagy is a coward — AAYEE (@AbarryE) December 13, 2021

Matt Nagy just kicked a field goal losing by 3 scores but won’t go for it in a 2 score game with a mobile quarterback on 4th and 2. Dear sweet baby Jesus, please end this. #Bears — Eric Bandazewski 🥃🎅🏼 (@EricTWBB) December 13, 2021

