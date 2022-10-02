Bears fans rip into Luke Getsy following atrocious showing vs. Giants

The Chicago Bears suffered a deflating 20-12 defeat to the New York Giants, where there were concerns about the future of this team moving forward.

That includes offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s atrocious showing as a play caller, where he continued his conservative approach and served as a detriment to the offense in Sunday’s loss.

That was especially true in the red zone, where the Bears went 0-for-3, and they had to settle for Michael Badgley field goals. In fact, Badgley accounted for all 12 of Chicago’s points in the loss.

From Nagy to Getsy, the Bears have been snakebitten on offense. As one Twitter user pointed out, you can’t argue that this Getsy offense is better than Nagy’s offense from last season. Which is a sad, pathetic truth.

As you can imagine, Bears fans were frustrated with Getsy’s horrendous showing in their loss to the Giants:

I’m sorry but Luke Getsy’s entire offensive philosophy so far this year has been brutal. Down 8 points with under 5 minutes & you throw the ball once & punt at midfield? GTFO. #Bears — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) October 2, 2022

At what point do we start holding Luke Getsy accountable for his horrible and horrendous playcalling? — Nestradaumus (@Nestradaumus1) October 2, 2022

Luke Getsy was horrendous today. — Jared Zimmer (@jaredziimmer) October 2, 2022

Luke Getsy has called a really bad game today. I don't understand this at all. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) October 2, 2022

Velus Jones just saved us watching Luke Getsy run 4 straight inside zones. #DaBears #Bears — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) October 2, 2022

I have not been impressed with Luke Getsy this season so far but especially today. It has been horrible #DaBears — Matt Newton (@mattnewts) October 2, 2022

Luke Getsy has been atrocious. WTH is he doing? — Alyssa Barbieri (@AlyssaBarbieri) October 2, 2022

I've seen enough of Luke Getsy.

It's a bad unit, but when you know you know. There's no way you just ran behind SAM MUSTIPHER into a 9 man box on 3rd down on a day where you've gotten 0 up front. — ZAN ( LIVE 🔴) (@ZANmadden) October 2, 2022

Bears deserve this loss. What a pitiful performance. Matt Eberflus and Luke Getsy don't look like the guys to develop young talent. — Blake (@SoldierFieldBlg) October 2, 2022

Luke Getsy is just as bad as every other Bears offensive coordinator in history until further notice. Tight end screen on third-and-15, cool cool cool. — Ricky O'Donnell (@SBN_Ricky) October 2, 2022

There's that Luke Getsy run on second-and-long we've all come to know! — Matt Eurich (@MattEurich) October 2, 2022

Luke Getsy, man. Woof. — Bear Report (@BearReport) October 2, 2022

I hope Luke Getsy is taking notes from this Brian Daboll masterclass — Joseph Herff (@JosephHerffNFL) October 2, 2022

Starting to think that Luke Getsy wasnt the reason for the Packers offensive success. 😆 — Jason (@JasonWard23) October 2, 2022

Luke Getsy is a novice at #NFL offensive play calling. On full display today. #DaBears — Jon Zaghloul (@JonZSports) October 2, 2022

the chicago bears are a disgrace. luke getsy is a joke. he doesn’t trust fields, this offensive line is a joke also. can’t believe we lose to the GIANTS. making daniel jones looking like a HOFer. pic.twitter.com/OnNng6mZqc — Deshaun Watson and deebo stan  (@demarvelous11) October 2, 2022

Luke Getsy showing zero heart. Get more conservative, why don't you. I can't remember the last time the #Bears called plays that didn't scream "scared to lose." — Flo Ottis (@flo_ottis) October 2, 2022

Luke Getsy is horrible man — Payton (@paytonisnotroll) October 2, 2022

sure the Velus Jones punt muff lost us any chance at getting back into the game, but this loss comes down to horrific play calling from Luke Getsy and Matt Eberflus punting on 4th and 1 and 2 twice… horrible horrible coaching — ryan (read option hater) (@ryanolsonn) October 2, 2022

I'm convinced that Luke Getsy was a plant from the Packers front office. He's absolutely terrible as a play caller #Bears — Koch's postulates (@anthonyishere23) October 2, 2022

Luke Getsy is following suit behind Matt Nagy in terms of scared gutless play calling. Keeping the training wheels on fields, calling 3 straight runs in the red zone and settling for short field goals. Horribly called game today — Blake Word (@coach_word) October 2, 2022

The Bears looked like $hit today! But, the biggest pile was Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy. What a pathetic effort at Play Calling. HE truly lost the game today. — Scott Bradford (@Scotabrad) October 2, 2022

Could Luke Getsy coach any more scared there?

3rd and 2, down 8 late in the 4th, and you just run a basic HB dive? #BEARSFOOTBALL 🤡 — TheSchlegdaddy (@TheJeffSchlegel) October 2, 2022

The #Bears should just leave Luke Getsy in New York, dude should be fired immediately. — Sammy Bilis (@Sammy_B35) October 2, 2022

Luke Getsy should be on the hot seat. Officially a Fire Getsy account now! — EberFluke (@FireGetsyNow) October 2, 2022

Luke Getsy won't throw a slant route or a curl route all game, and he's too afraid to throw an interception needing 70 yards with 20 seconds left — Ryan (@SavnRyansPrvate) October 2, 2022

Luke Getsy calling plays from his own 20, calling plays from the opponents 40 vs calling plays from the redzone pic.twitter.com/8A8QrnqMhQ — 79th & Halas Podcast (@79thAndHalas) October 2, 2022

People were concerned Luke Getsy was going to leave a a HC.

Lol — Maker Bayfield (@Jozefowski) October 2, 2022

It’d been super cool if Luke Getsy emailed Bears fans the offensive game plan ahead of time so we could have done something else with our Sunday — Terry Schilling (@tschill86) October 2, 2022

I dont know how we can sit here and say Luke Getsy's offense is better than Matt Nagy's right now. You can't. #Bears — ChiCitySports.Com (@ChiCitySports23) October 2, 2022

