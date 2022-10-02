Bears fans rip into Luke Getsy following atrocious showing vs. Giants

The Chicago Bears suffered a deflating 20-12 defeat to the New York Giants, where there were concerns about the future of this team moving forward.

That includes offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s atrocious showing as a play caller, where he continued his conservative approach and served as a detriment to the offense in Sunday’s loss.

That was especially true in the red zone, where the Bears went 0-for-3, and they had to settle for Michael Badgley field goals. In fact, Badgley accounted for all 12 of Chicago’s points in the loss.

From Nagy to Getsy, the Bears have been snakebitten on offense. As one Twitter user pointed out, you can’t argue that this Getsy offense is better than Nagy’s offense from last season. Which is a sad, pathetic truth.

As you can imagine, Bears fans were frustrated with Getsy’s horrendous showing in their loss to the Giants:

