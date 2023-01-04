Bears fans are relieved Justin Fields is being shut down before season finale

The Chicago Bears have shut down quarterback Justin Fields for the 2022 season ahead of Sunday’s season finale against the Minnesota Vikings.

Coach Matt Eberflus revealed that Fields suffered a hip sprain and has been ruled out by team doctors. Eberflus said it’s not considered a long-term injury for Fields rather he was unable to go full speedy this week.

With nothing on the line, this was the right call by the Bears. There was no need to risk a serious injury to Fields in a meaningless season finale, especially considering the shots he’s taken all season.

As you can imagine, Bears fans are relieved that Fields won’t be playing in this game. Not only will he avoid a serious injury, but there’s a chance Chicago locks up the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft with a Bears loss and Texans win.

Here’s how Bears Twitter is reacting:

Justin Fields finally being sat down safely after 2 years… pic.twitter.com/80462EV1mZ — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) January 4, 2023

My read on Justin Fields: his hip injury is not serious and he might have played if it wasn’t week 18. I don’t have sources but that’s just how week 18 works. Especially when you could get the No. 1 pick! — Jeremy Layton (@JeremyLayt0n) January 4, 2023

With the news about Justin Fields being out for Sunday, there’s only one thing left to say before this weekend’s games: Go Texans! — dan durkin (@djdurkin) January 4, 2023

Not getting to watch Justin Fields one more time this season is a bummer, but it's necessary that he doesn't punish himself anymore this season. Plus this gets them closer to the No. 1 overall pick. — Matt Eurich (@MattEurich) January 4, 2023

He probably has a herniated disk in his back 2 from carrying this sorry offense let the man rest gimme the #1 pick https://t.co/pehUwlQQi1 — Billy Hunt (@Bhunt1515) January 4, 2023

Rest easy my king. You’ve done your part🫡 https://t.co/gCUQrm8UbJ — Jake (@Parry_FF) January 4, 2023

Thank god this organization was at least smart enough to sit him I would’ve been so extremely pissed if we played him anyways after all the beatings he’s taken this season https://t.co/24znK9RPmu — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) January 4, 2023

Justin Fields made the second half of this season fun for many of us, and he paid a physical price for that. Now it’s on this organization to ensure he doesn’t have to pay that price again. Get protection. Get weapons. Get better. — DaBearsBlog (@dabearsblog) January 4, 2023

We won't get to see Justin Fields on a football field for over half a year and that is really bumming me out. — Bears Nation (3-13) (@BearsNationCHI) January 4, 2023

Justin Fields has a “strained hip” & will NOT be being playing Sunday pic.twitter.com/SL1VNitLds — 79th & Halas Podcast (@79thAndHalas) January 4, 2023

Wish I could personally thank Justin Fields for making this season as fun as a 3 win season can possibly be. Cannot wait to get the guy the help he deserves and see what he can do with that! Sucks he was so close to that Lamar record and is getting shut down but it’ll happen — Taylor Doll (@TayDoll1010xl) January 4, 2023

Justin Fields is now done for the season. It is so important that Chicago does some serious work this offseason. The hardest thing to get in the league? A franchise QB. The only thing the Bears have right now? A franchise QB. The other issues are fixable… and they must be fixed. — Sam Block (@theblockspot) January 4, 2023

The #Bears are sitting Justin Fields for the final game. This is the right thing for Fields and for the organization. — Ben Devine (@Chicago_NFL) January 4, 2023

Justin Fields has been ruled out with a "Peterman Tank" strain. Prognosis is dependent on a Texans victory. https://t.co/QUynztkmxN — Dhruv Koul (@DhruvKoul) January 4, 2023

i'm lovie smith's one remaining fan in illinois, please lovie, hype up the troops, one big win, you can do it https://t.co/lPFN8NoIC7 — Γιάννης Τικανεις (@bobbybaklava) January 4, 2023

THANK YOU LORD ALMIGHTY, PROTECT QB1! IMPORTANT OFF-SEASON AHEAD https://t.co/hfgDP1Y7mW — David Stappenbeck (@D_Stapp84) January 4, 2023

Right move, keep tanking for the pick and what’s the point of playing an injured Fields for no reason??? https://t.co/7NJIlpeZm5 — rachel (@CubRachel) January 4, 2023

Benching Justin Fields is 1000000% the right call Yes it sucks he can’t set the QB rushing record, but the hope is he provides more than records for the Bears down the line. For a) his health and b) draft position, it’s a no brainer — Jeremy Layton (@JeremyLayt0n) January 4, 2023

I’m just happy Justin Fields doesn’t have a serious injury and will go into the 23/24 season fully healthy with a team he deserves, rather than the trash heap he’s been playing with If the Texans win and #Bears lose, they may be able to get multiple 1st rounders in 23 & 1 in 24 — Jake (@Jake_B30) January 4, 2023

The amount of relief I feel on so many levels that Justin Fields isn’t start Sunday… Now to figure out how to get a 3rd TV in the mix for Sunday so I can have the Texans/Colts game on too. #Bears — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) January 4, 2023

