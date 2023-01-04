Bears fans are relieved Justin Fields is being shut down before season finale

The Chicago Bears have shut down quarterback Justin Fields for the 2022 season ahead of Sunday’s season finale against the Minnesota Vikings.

Coach Matt Eberflus revealed that Fields suffered a hip sprain and has been ruled out by team doctors. Eberflus said it’s not considered a long-term injury for Fields rather he was unable to go full speedy this week.

With nothing on the line, this was the right call by the Bears. There was no need to risk a serious injury to Fields in a meaningless season finale, especially considering the shots he’s taken all season.

As you can imagine, Bears fans are relieved that Fields won’t be playing in this game. Not only will he avoid a serious injury, but there’s a chance Chicago locks up the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft with a Bears loss and Texans win.

