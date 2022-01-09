Breaking News:

Broncos fire head coach Vic Fangio

Bears fans ready to welcome Vic Fangio back with open arms after being fired by Broncos

Alyssa Barbieri
·5 min read
In this article:
The Denver Broncos have fired head coach Vic Fangio after three seasons, which leaves one of the best defensive coordinators on the market.

Chicago Bears fans know Fangio well after his four years serving as the team’s defensive coordinator, including his role in building the 2018 defense, which was the NFL’s best.

With Fangio out in Denver, Bears fans are ready to welcome their former defensive coordinator back to Chicago.

In fact, some are even making an obvious connection between Fangio and Jim Harbaugh, who is believed to be contemplating a return to the NFL. The Bears and Las Vegas Raiders are the teams that have been linked to him.

Harbaugh and Fangio go back to their days with the San Francisco 49ers. So if Harbaugh does indeed make the jump back to the NFL, look for Fangio to be among his top choices for defensive coordinator. Could it happen in Chicago?

While it’s not an impossible wish, there’s a lot that needs to happen between the Bears firing Nagy, bringing in a new head coach and forming a staff before anything happens. Still, Bears fans can dream right now.

