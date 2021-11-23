Bears fans react to report that ‘overwhelming number’ of players want Matt Nagy gone

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alyssa Barbieri
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

It’s obvious that Matt Nagy will be out as Bears head coach after this season, perhaps sooner, as Chicago has lost five straight games for the second consecutive season and things continue to spiral out of control.

As frustrations continue to mount for fans, who started “Fire Nagy” chants after Sunday’s loss to the Ravens, the players are starting to get fed up, as well. Count Jaylon Johnson among those who are over the “rah-rah speeches” that this team has had to endure during a couple of brutal losing streaks over the last couple of games.

But according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, there are an “overwhelming number” of Bears players who want Nagy gone. On 670 the Score, Schultz said that the team’s trust started to diminish when the Bears named Andy Dalton the starter over Justin Fields.

The response to the report that most players want Nagy fired has been about as expected — it’s long overdue, not a surprise and fans are wondering how the McCaskeys can continue to employ Nagy after where this team is for a third straight season.

1

1

Recommended Stories