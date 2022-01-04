Bears fans react to report that Jim Harbaugh is considering return to NFL

The Chicago Bears are about to wrap up what’s been a disappointing 2021 season, where head coach Matt Nagy is expected to be fired. Which means there’s been plenty of coaching speculation that will carry over into the next few weeks.

One name that’s been mentioned in conjunction with the Bears in the past is Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. According to one ESPN analyst, the Bears would be Harbaugh’s “dream job.”

Now, a new report has surfaced from The Athletic‘s Bruce Feldman that Harbaugh is tempted to make a return to the NFL. Chicago was mentioned as one of two teams that would make sense for Harbaugh, with the Las Vegas Raiders being the other.

Interesting that the Bears are about to have a head coach opening…

Loading



Loading...

As you can imagine, Twitter is having fun with this report that Harbaugh is considering a return to the NFL. Especially given a similar report seems to surface every year.

But Bears fans, for the most part, are intrigued by the idea of Harbaugh as the team’s next head coach.

And here we go https://t.co/BLMcsXk5j3 — Adam Rank (@adamrank) January 4, 2022

i know it says raiders, but if the bears wanna turn around their dumpster fire and keep investing in justin fields, they’ll give the keys to harbaugh and his k-mart khaki’s. i bet he’ll win wherever he goes https://t.co/ZEsW0qxyuO — KP (@KP_Show) January 4, 2022

Heck of a job negotiating for a new college deal lol https://t.co/WarxAOxvEo — Bear Report (@BearReport) January 4, 2022

Harbaugh’s people playing this perfectly for him to either get the Bears job or get a huge new contract from Michigan. The Bears desperation will be a popular bargaining chip this off season. Ryan Day will likely use it for a new deal as well. https://t.co/RYFbG31haa — Da TailGate Show ™️ (@DaTailGateShow) January 4, 2022

The @ChicagoBears is Jim Harbaugh’s “Dream Job.” https://t.co/rQrWnMyzHm — illwill (Light Skin but I'm still a Dark….) (@79illwill) January 4, 2022

Come back to chicago and bring Fangio with you @CoachJim4UM https://t.co/b53VpPDXmC — JuJu Da Gamer (@JuJu_Da_Gamer) January 4, 2022

Come back to Chicago, Jim. https://t.co/tmxeadhqkM — Brad Evans (@NoisyHuevos) January 4, 2022

Come on and bring Fangio with you https://t.co/uEjICs0nE7 — 🐻B3ARDOWN🐻 (@B3ARDOWNN) January 4, 2022

Coaching carousel is going to get insane next month when Ryan Day takes the Bears job and Jim Harbaugh takes the Raiders job https://t.co/7vHtFrA2wg — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 4, 2022

As a Michigan/Bears fan, I can tell you that Harbaugh is much better off in Ann Arbor. https://t.co/51EX3Q7YeX — Manfred Hates Baseball (@anthonycdemaria) January 4, 2022

Stay the hell away from Chicago https://t.co/MQroJ4dXT6 — The Pundit's Pundit (@PunditsPund1) January 4, 2022

I love Harbaugh to the Bears https://t.co/bl49bwae9Q — Parth (@teamparth) January 4, 2022

My “uh oh” isn’t even a bad thing. Just preparing everyone for weeks of speculation regarding Harbaugh & the Bears. — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) January 4, 2022

I….wouldn't mind it. The Bears probably want someone proven. Harbaugh took a team to the super bowl. The connection to the Bears is obvious. I can't see him leaving Michigan though after just taking the team to its peak. — Chicago Bears NYC (@BearDownNYC) January 4, 2022

This is a @ChicagoBears move, if he’s willing to leave Michigan, I can see this happening — Coach Ryan McHugh (@rymcq65) January 4, 2022

This is actually a fair take. Is he the best option? Maybe not, is a good option, absolutely. — Eddie (@eddieb2) January 4, 2022

My brain tells me it doesn't make a lot of sense, but my inner meatball demands it be so — Mac Willaert (@jmwillaert) January 4, 2022

The obvious connection here would be the #Bears if he goes back to the NFL. https://t.co/409GPO4AWQ — Matt Eurich (@MattEurich) January 4, 2022

Bears are gonna make a run at Harbaugh I just know it. https://t.co/VOhgH0c35E — Fozzy Donlap (@Sportsnewsacess) January 4, 2022

Of course it is the great Bruce Feldman. I know there is a team in Chicago that he might have played for a long time ago that could certainly use him. Once we clean house of course. https://t.co/YqXVdRRn1O — Dan Bell (@danpbell) January 4, 2022

The article does mention the #Bears as an option for Jim Harbaugh, but it also mentions the #Raiders https://t.co/ucZ3cwJc3k — Bear Goggles On (@BearGogglesOn) January 4, 2022

Bruce lists the Raiders job first, then adds: "The Bears might be another option." I think Jim wants his money back, but hey, let's entertain the idea. https://t.co/VIysijMdmk — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) January 4, 2022

If the Bears decide to go with a retread head coach hire… I’ll take the one who made it to the Super Bowl. https://t.co/H6vQ7CxIi0 — Filip (@The_AngrySerb) January 4, 2022

1

1