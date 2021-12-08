Bears fans react to news Justin Fields will make return vs. Packers

Alyssa Barbieri
·4 min read
In this article:
There hasn’t been much to be hopeful about during the Bears’ 4-8 season, but rookie quarterback Justin Fields’ development has been the one thing the fanbase has been able to enjoy during what’s been a rough season.

After missing the last two games with cracked ribs, Fields has been medically cleared and will start Sunday night against the Packers, Matt Nagy told reporters Wednesday.

Fields’ return coincides with Andy Dalton’s injury to his non-throwing hand, although Nagy insisted that Dalton’s injury has nothing to do with Fields’ return.

The last time Fields played on prime time, he orchestrated an impressive 21-point outing in the fourth quarter for the Bears, which fell just short as the Steelers booted a game-wining field goal.

Now, Fields gets another chance to show the NFL world the player he can become — and he gets to do it against Chicago’s biggest rival.

While there’s still not a lot of hope the Bears can beat the Packers, fans recognize the most important thing at this point of the season — the continued development of Fields.

