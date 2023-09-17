Bears fans react to the litany of screen passes called on offense

Bears fans react to the litany of screen passes called on offense

Bears fans react to the litany of screen passes called on offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Dating back to Week 1, Luke Getsy and the Bears have forced the screen pass an absurd amount of times.

So much so, in fact, Justin Fields threw a pick-six interception a couple of yards away from the endzone. Shaq Barrett picked off Fields' attempt to dump it off to Khalil Herbert and pushed his way to the endzone.

That play, plus another late interception from Fields, sealed the deal for the Buccaneers to win over the Bears.

Here are some fan reactions, specifically tailored to their frustration with the screen pass calls.

The Bears gotta stop with these screens man 😂 https://t.co/IcofkGGM0x — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) September 17, 2023

this can’t be real https://t.co/rW2y0HhzHH — The QB School (@theqbschool) September 17, 2023

watching the bears call another screen pass pic.twitter.com/zu8fVNRvzg — camille (@CamiFleming) September 17, 2023

Not only was the screen pass predictable it was inside your own 10?? When is that ever a good idea??? — Bears Nation (@BearsNationCHI) September 17, 2023

I feel like the Bears have been doing the 3rd & long screen pass behind the line of scrimmage thing for MY ENTIRE LIFE! — Patrick K. Flowers (@PatrickKFlowers) September 17, 2023

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.