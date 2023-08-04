Bears fans react to expected signing of TE Marcedes Lewis

The Chicago Bears are finalizing a deal to add veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Lewis, a former first-round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2006, has spent the last five years with the Green Bay Packers. He’s one of the best blocking tight ends in the NFL and an experienced veteran with a knowledge of Luke Getsy’s system.

Lewis, 39, is entering his 18th NFL season. That breaks a tie with Jason Witten and Tony Gonzalez for the most seasons ever played by a tight end, per Pelissero.

Lewis gives the Bears more depth at tight end alongside Cole Kmet and Robert Tonyan, another former Packer, as well as a veteran presence in the locker room.

While Packers fans are busy mourning the loss of Lewis to their rivals, Bears fans are excited about the addition of a veteran presence like Lewis to an already-solid tight end group.

Here's how Bears fans reacted to the addition of Lewis:

Marcedes Lewis is like 65 years old but he’s still a fantastic blocker Bears basically get o-line help with this move. He’s also played in every game the last two years — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) August 4, 2023

Mercedes Lewis is an older guy but you can never have too much veteran depth — 79th & Halas Podcast (@79thAndHalas) August 4, 2023

Wow love to see it, gonna see a ton of 12 personnel in Chicago this year I’d imagine https://t.co/kbGrK77Ne7 — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) August 4, 2023

Now this what you call “good depth”. An experienced veteran, that knows the system. A guy that, in a pinch, could get through a couple games if need be. https://t.co/nqrccMlSEj — Herb Howard (@HerbHoward411) August 4, 2023

Poles is doing WORK. This TE room is gonna be a powerhouse. Love this vet presence for the young guys https://t.co/W0vrlYje7Y — Austin F (@PodGuyFuges) August 4, 2023

Lewis is regarded as one of the most prolific blocking TE’s in the game. The veteran has experience with Luke Getsy and Robert Tonyan, and should be a welcomed addition to the room with Cole Kmet, as well. The #Bears TE corps may be one of the most complete in the #NFL. https://t.co/zqq30Pl9mQ — Frank Grizzly (@FrankGrizzly) August 4, 2023

This man will not quit. I admire that. https://t.co/fVk5g7VGVU — Sam Householder (@SamHouseholder) August 4, 2023

The Bears got their blocking TE and the roster is starting to come together https://t.co/8pSsnrf6XQ — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) August 4, 2023

Damn that Bears run game was already kinda nice, now they add the best blocking TE in the league. https://t.co/20lv5z5GsA — Steven Haglund (@StevenIHaglund) August 4, 2023

Bears been making moves lately like they think they can be competitive in the north this year. I don’t hate it, but I’m not sure I’m buying it. https://t.co/0QzLSzj3Ta — Bryce Martin (@ThatBryceMartin) August 4, 2023

More run blocking help is what the signing screams to me. 12-Personnel with Kmet if/when Lewis touches the field. https://t.co/knwmILpNfR — Full-Time Dame 💰 (@DP_NFL) August 4, 2023

This is great for the Bears. Helps a bad offensive line, mentor Kmet, and overall incredible leader. https://t.co/mxk53QwVNH — Jimmy Christensen (@Jimmy_C08) August 4, 2023

Bears bringing in one of the best pass blocking TEs makes all the sense in the world https://t.co/vTERGZBuRy — I🦃 (@NagyToCFL) August 4, 2023

There are 3 thing certain in life, Death, Taxes, and Marcedes Lewis somehow playing football at the ripe age of 62 https://t.co/psGrP9FOlD — ChicagoMuse (@ChicagoStatMuse) August 4, 2023

Big body, great blocking and depth! Love this signing. 🐻⬇️ https://t.co/HNw9Cf0MiM — JAY 🤘🏽#TheBearsAreLoading (@Directhim) August 4, 2023

One of the best lockerroom/blocking TE signings you could’ve made. Lewis will be a GREAT addition for Fields & Co.#Bears https://t.co/W5q762dYnP — Chris Dougherty (@christalksports) August 4, 2023

Sixth offensive lineman in heavy sets and familiar with the system. Wish he didn't spend the last five years yucking it up with Rodgers, but I'm always down with a vet guy. https://t.co/xVjjh4LLSs — Duke Coughlin (@ThatPodGuyDuke) August 4, 2023

Kmet: all around TE

Tonyan: Receiving/RedZone threat

Lewis: Blocking TE The Bears have a GREAT TE room! https://t.co/PxDkkDxcby — Unbearable Sports (@UnbearableSport) August 4, 2023

The ageless wonder marcedes Lewis! One of my favorite sneaky good careers. Obvious connections here to the scheme and still showed some left in tank as a blocker. Another 1 year type move to remain flexible in 2024, which is where bears seem to have eyes towards. https://t.co/fNubUSI718 — B (@BShulkes) August 4, 2023

I like the pickup. Gives this team more veteran presence and a good blocking TE. https://t.co/Z9BBLWhGqP — Alan Bratcher (@Alan__Bratcher) August 4, 2023

Hmm interesting. They must not like what they have behind Kmet and Tonyan. It is a very inexperienced group after those two guys. #DaBears https://t.co/84jkFbBOc5 — lstanczyksports (@lstanczyksports) August 4, 2023

Impressive career even though often his value doesn’t appear on a stat sheet. https://t.co/NusUUVdOC6 — ShadySportsNetwork (@SamShadySports) August 4, 2023

That sound you hear is the Bears running backs throwing a massive party: Lewis can still block like a beast despite having accrued enough seasons that his career is old enough to vote by itself. https://t.co/CqJegjCJSn — EJ Snyder (@FootballEJ) August 4, 2023

Fun fact: Marcedes Lewis is almost 2 years older than #Bears GM Ryan Poles. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) August 4, 2023

All you need to know about me is that I got more excited about the 39-year-old blocking tight end than the 28-year-old pass rusher. https://t.co/zWkaQuPpBo — Robert Mays (@robertmays) August 4, 2023

I just hope this hurts packers fans lol https://t.co/87i5YnlPSZ — ♡ (@foreveralwaysm) August 4, 2023

He is the second oldest Bear on the roster behind Velus Jones https://t.co/yJJ7mZg97b — Bennett Karoll (@TheBennettK) August 4, 2023

