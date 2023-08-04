Bears fans react to expected signing of TE Marcedes Lewis

Alyssa Barbieri
The Chicago Bears are finalizing a deal to add veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Lewis, a former first-round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2006, has spent the last five years with the Green Bay Packers. He’s one of the best blocking tight ends in the NFL and an experienced veteran with a knowledge of Luke Getsy’s system.

Lewis, 39, is entering his 18th NFL season. That breaks a tie with Jason Witten and Tony Gonzalez for the most seasons ever played by a tight end, per Pelissero.

Lewis gives the Bears more depth at tight end alongside Cole Kmet and Robert Tonyan, another former Packer, as well as a veteran presence in the locker room.

While Packers fans are busy mourning the loss of Lewis to their rivals, Bears fans are excited about the addition of a veteran presence like Lewis to an already-solid tight end group.

Here's how Bears fans reacted to the addition of Lewis:

