Bears fans react to Chicago’s 2022 NFL draft hat

It’s a tradition unlike any other: the unveiling of New Era’s annual NFL draft hats, which has usually been hit or miss for NFL fans across the league.

Unfortunately, the Bears won’t have a first-round pick sporting the hat on draft night as their first selection doesn’t come until the second round at 39th overall.

The NFL and New Era released 2022 NFL draft hats for each team on Monday, and the Bears’ one features a black top and navy visor. Chicago is written in white script with BEARS written in the background.

The Chicago Bears 2022 NFL Draft hat. What are we thinking? 🔥 or 🗑 pic.twitter.com/UzUdJ9mnN6 — BFR (@BFRMedia) March 28, 2022

As you can imagine, there were varying reactions to Chicago’s new draft hat, which has left most underwhelmed or unimpressed and others have seen worse.

Here’s how Bears fans are reacting to the 2022 draft hat by New Era:

I'm less concerned with the font and more so with the fact that the actual hat looks like a dark BROWN. https://t.co/GkwZ2tZDUQ — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) March 28, 2022

Look like a knockoff hat you'd buy in a gas station in Sandwich. — Adam Rank (@adamrank) March 28, 2022

I gotta be completely honest. I hate this. #Bears https://t.co/MGrkkJ2nrj — Chris Maltby (@ChrisMaltbyBD) March 28, 2022

Honestly it has been worse. https://t.co/uYSiNe5ot0 — Halas Hall Dumpster Rat (@BearsRat) March 28, 2022

This is possibly the worst hat I’ve ever seen https://t.co/Su5dxJFYaU — R͓̽O͓̽L͓̽Y͓̽ (@Moldyroly) March 28, 2022

Draft hats have been awful for a while now. Just have the hat the team color and logo on it. https://t.co/oWWuJ9Oi1J — Brooks Taylor Montange (@MonteDeuce) March 28, 2022

That is certainly a Chicago Bears hat. https://t.co/Vci1cYhROM — Filip (@The_AngrySerb) March 28, 2022

Been saying this for a minute, but the NFL hat designers need a new gig. 🤮 https://t.co/og7kwFAXf5 — Eli Morales (@EliMoSports) March 28, 2022

Don’t know who thought black goes with navy — DaBears UK – ⚡️Flash⚡️ (@dabears_uk) March 28, 2022

Looks pretty rushed but not bad tbh — Bears Edits (@BearsEdits) March 28, 2022

Looks like 10 year old designed it on Microsoft Paint. — Cru Jones, Jr. (@CruJonesJr) March 28, 2022

All blue and that would be nice. I hate the black and blue together 🤮 — Kendi Zvokel (@k_zvok13) March 28, 2022

So the Bears just slapped A cursive Chicago over the Clark Griswold hat and call it their draft cap? pic.twitter.com/aCHECw1Rhl — LucasP (@LucasPerfetti46) March 28, 2022

Looks like a knockoff you'd buy at a gas station https://t.co/kJi6tEBrBA — Justin Carr (@JustinKCarr) March 28, 2022

I like it!!! Has a old school vibe!! https://t.co/1BVSdDHRCe — CountryBoyCityLiving (@countrycity314) March 28, 2022

The 2022 NFL Draft hat for the Bears. While I’m not a fan, I’m sure Christian Watson or George Pickens will look good in it. 😏 pic.twitter.com/ftu61VriYw — Ross Read (@RossRead) March 28, 2022

