Bears fans react to the 2022 schedule

The Chicago Bears have released their 2022 schedule, which features some favorable matchups and plenty of storylines.

At this point of the offseason, it’s natural for fans to feel optimistic about the upcoming season. Even with lingering questions on the roster and concerns about whether Chicago has done enough to help Justin Fields.

For Bears fans, it’s certainly a mixed response — from overly optimistic to cautious realism to somewhere in between. When looking at the schedule, Chicago has one of the easiest slates in the league in 2022. But, as fans know, it doesn’t mean anything once the season begins.

Here’s how Bears fans are reacting to the 2022 schedule release:

Idk about you but I can see the @ChicagoBears winning 10-11 games in 2022. #bears https://t.co/vYde1PLNP2 — Erm Shmiggit (@tropicalruin) May 13, 2022

Best part of this is the majority of these games are noon starts 💪 https://t.co/SpmWJ8btGK — Matt Eurich (@MattEurich) May 13, 2022

#Bears play favorable schedule but won't make weak roster stronger. Tough opening with 49ers and Packers so first W likely against Texans and Lovie Smith. Best upset shot? Opener vs. SF. Ideally, Flus improves team by December with final 4/5 at home. Still looks like 6-11 season. https://t.co/ef0IeOd3OP — David Haugh (@DavidHaugh) May 13, 2022

The Bears got a week 14 bye week I cannot believe Ryan Poles let this happen https://t.co/coKyPE8kEk — Viking Josh  🟪🟨 (@Valhalla_Josh) May 13, 2022

I like this I won’t lie https://t.co/343uuMV07l — Adam Clark (@Aclarkwgn) May 13, 2022

It is nice that they get the obligatory ass kicking at Lambeau out of the way early. https://t.co/6UdJMDuJiw — George Atsaves (@GAtsaves) May 13, 2022

list of days i will be inconsolably pissed off just dropped https://t.co/njg9wfHBTg — beef clapton (@thetrompwner) May 13, 2022

17-0 (if not then probably 5-12) https://t.co/y0tbEosESm — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) May 13, 2022

Please NFL stop putting Packers/Bears on primetime. No one cares about that rivalry outside those 2 states anymore. https://t.co/0kGIM9bw1x — Alex August (@HawkeyHed) May 13, 2022

On paper, the Bears should finish with a 10-7 record for the 2022 NFL season. If I’m being realistic, they will have a couple bad losses on the road and go 8-9. https://t.co/UDeVrm2j78 — Noah Osen (@NoahOsen) May 13, 2022

Why y’all giving us 3 national games 😂… https://t.co/Z3tVDS6HXD — Jacob Seliga 🇵🇷🦚 (@jacob_seliga) May 13, 2022

I have seen the Bears schedule and all I’ll say is 17-0. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) May 12, 2022

Looking at the Bears' schedule and what I'm seeing is 17-0 🐻⬇️ — Tyler (@ItsTylerRace) May 13, 2022

Yea bears have an easy schedule, won’t be surprised if they had the same success as Nagy’s first year 12-4. Slightly optimistic not because of talent roaster. — Bishop9 (@eagleruby9) May 13, 2022

The best part of the Bears schedule release video is this screenshot 🤣 pic.twitter.com/swwA1cmAaS — Matt Eurich (@MattEurich) May 13, 2022

So after looking at the Bears schedule, here's an interesting note… In the preseason, the Bears will face the two QBs they passed on in 2017 for Trubisky (Watson, Mahomes) In the regular season, they will face 3 of the other 4 first round QBs from 2021 (Lance, Jones, Wilson) — Dylan Webster (@Da_Chef_Dylan) May 13, 2022

On strength of schedule alone it’s fair to expect at least seven wins for the Bears https://t.co/yO1G5BWf6Z — Joe Chatz (@JoeChatz) May 13, 2022

I see a lot of other teams with some pretty cool graphics for their schedule release. The Bears' looks like something done by a kindergartner. Not even an artistic one. — Don Pawl (@PjD18) May 13, 2022

Idk why I still get excited about the Bears schedule dropping considering how much they’ve let me down in the lat few years but I’m counting down til September and looking forward to them playing all over again.#BearDown pic.twitter.com/r9eVcm1xj1 — HorrorMovieBBQ (@HorrorMovieBBQ) May 13, 2022

I don't get the hype over the NFL schedule. As a Bears fan I already know what 5-12 or 6-11 looks like … pic.twitter.com/S9b2cab0Pz — Nick Talbot (@NicholasRTalbot) May 13, 2022

