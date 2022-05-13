Bears fans react to the 2022 schedule

The Chicago Bears have released their 2022 schedule, which features some favorable matchups and plenty of storylines.

At this point of the offseason, it’s natural for fans to feel optimistic about the upcoming season. Even with lingering questions on the roster and concerns about whether Chicago has done enough to help Justin Fields.

For Bears fans, it’s certainly a mixed response — from overly optimistic to cautious realism to somewhere in between. When looking at the schedule, Chicago has one of the easiest slates in the league in 2022. But, as fans know, it doesn’t mean anything once the season begins.

Here’s how Bears fans are reacting to the 2022 schedule release:

