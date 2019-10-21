Bears fans prefer Jay Cutler over Mitch Trubisky after Week 7's loss

It's a storyline that just won't die in Chicago: The never-ending struggle for the Bears to find a franchise quarterback. Jay Cutler was supposed to be the answer in 2009. He wasn't. Mitch Trubisky was drafted in 2017 to solve the riddle. And now 31 starts into his Bears career, the fanbase is more confused than ever.

Cutler ended his tenure in Chicago with a 51-51 record as a starter. Trubisky is 18-13. And while coach Matt Nagy said the Bears will stick with Trubisky despite what may have been the worst start of his career in Week 7 against the Saints, Bears fans are starting to jump off the bandwagon.

We ran a poll after the game asking which quarterback, Cutler or Trubisky, would be the fans' choice under center if they could make the call. The results weren't particularly close.

Who would you rather have at QB for the #Bears right now? — Bears Talk (@NBCSBears) October 21, 2019

Granted, this poll ran shortly after Sunday's game concluded, but it was a landslide: 81% of fans wish Cutler was the guy right now.

Cutler, 36, isn't coming back. But that's not the point. Instead, this is pretty strong evidence that Trubisky hasn't done enough in an ever-growing sample size to convince Bears fans that he's the one to lead this team to a Super Bowl. Will he suddenly figure it out? Is it possible that a player who's thrown over 900 passes as a starter can suddenly snap into form? It isn't impossible, but it's becoming increasingly more improbable by the week.

For all the shoulder-shrugging and 'Smoking Jay' memes that Cutler inspired during his mediocre run as a Bear, he did more on the field to create a presumption that he'd be a winner with this supporting cast around him.

Trubisky isn't there yet. And he's losing a lot of fans along the way.

