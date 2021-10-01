Bears fans are over Matt Nagy’s mind games at quarterback

Alyssa Barbieri
·5 min read
The Matt Nagy hatred has reached a fever pitch this week, and we’re only three games into the Bears’ 2021 season. That’s how fed up Bears fans are with Nagy.

Following the worst game in Nagy’s tenure as offensive play caller — and the worst outing for a Bears offense in 40 years — you’d figure Nagy would be trying to calm the fire directed his way.

Instead, Nagy has stoked the flames this week with a series of moves that has Bears fans fed up. Whether it was refusing to say who would be calling plays or inviting controversy at quarterback when he didn’t rule out Nick Foles starting Sunday, #FireNagy has reached its peak just three weeks into the season.

Speaking of quarterback controversy, the Bears don’t intend to make a quarterback — assumed to be the starter for Sunday’s game against the Lions — available to the media until Friday, which is a far cry from the typical Wednesday presser.

Granted, health will dictate who’s starting Sunday against the Lions, as Andy Dalton has been limited in both days of practice as he recovers from a bone bruise on his knee. But Nagy should know at this point who’s starting against Detroit. If he doesn’t, that’s a problem.

And, as you might’ve guessed, Bears fans are done with the mind games from Nagy, especially at quarterback with the future of the franchise in Justin Fields caught in the middle of it all.

