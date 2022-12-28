Bears fans are once again dreaming of a Davante Adams trade

Changes are coming for the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason and it has Bears fans excited about a trade possibility.

On Wednesday, the Raiders announced quarterback Derek Carr will be benched for the final two games in favor of backup Jarrett Stidham. The move all but confirms the Raiders will move on from Carr this offseason and reset their quarterback position for the first time since 2014. The Raiders can save over $29 million in cap space if he’s moved by February 15th.

With Carr’s inevitable departure, questions have surfaced regarding the future of wide receiver Davante Adams. The perennial Pro Bowl receiver was acquired by the Raiders in March from the Green Bay Packers, wanting to play closer to the West Coast and with Carr, his former college quarterback. Now, with Carr on his way out, perhaps his future could be up in the air as well.

Adams signed a five-year, $141 million contract extension when he was traded and has a $31 million cap hit for the Raiders if he were to be moved prior to June 1st. Still, that’s not stopping Bears fans from pushing for a move to Chicago.

Queue up a #Bears–#Raiders draft day trade that sends Davante Adams and the 9th overall pick for the 2nd overall pick in 2023. Fields gets his WR1, Raiders get a new franchise QB. Everyone wins all around and is happy. https://t.co/EzdKXWtFMV — Usayd Koshul (@usaydkoshul) December 28, 2022

From a #Bears perspective, Derek Carr getting benched could mean the Raiders are another QB-needy team they could trade back with. Also, I know the finances don’t really work, but Davante Adams might not wanna stay through a rebuild with no Carr. He and Luke Getsy are tight. 👀 — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) December 28, 2022

Sounds like the Raiders could do with a high draft pick for a new QB. The Bears could do with a Davante Adams and a top 10 pick in return. https://t.co/yajQfJ2rNh — Tony Daly (@Tony_Daly) December 28, 2022

Have they started selling Davante Adams jerseys on the Bears website yet? Or do we do that after we’ve traded the #2 pick to Vegas so they can draft Bryce Young? Asking for a friend https://t.co/byATjEeX7a — Nick (3-14) (@Nick_Surges) December 28, 2022

Bears trading for Davante Adams, confirmed. https://t.co/yK4kpUleSM — Bleacher Nation (@BleacherNation) December 28, 2022

Ryan Poles, Matt Eberflus, and Luke Getsy all better be calling the Raiders the SECOND they are able to negotiate trades Davante Adams, Chicago Bear — Balakay (@Balakay) December 28, 2022

The Davante Adams to the Bears trade will feed families — Natanel (@NatanelWRLD) December 28, 2022

We will have to start the Davante Adams to the Bears agenda up again this offseason — WindyCitySports (@windycitysp0rts) December 28, 2022

Bears should be doing everything in their power to acquire Davante Adams — 808s & Snackßreaks (@Snacks4Tweets) December 28, 2022

If Davante Adams does at all become available on the market that’s a player the Bears need to be in on at all costs — I🏈 (@ilananalytics) December 28, 2022

Davante Adams to the Bears… I need that — Ryan Poles Burner Account(3-12) (@romello_jordan) December 28, 2022

If he leaves in the offseason the bears need to find a way to get Davante Adams https://t.co/ZMg72cw6gz — sportsnspace (@sportsnspace13) December 28, 2022

Davante adams.. WELCOME TO THE CHICAGO BEARS — VVSVICK (@VickNoMichael) December 28, 2022

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire