Bears fans are once again dreaming of a Davante Adams trade

Brendan Sugrue
·3 min read

Changes are coming for the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason and it has Bears fans excited about a trade possibility.

On Wednesday, the Raiders announced quarterback Derek Carr will be benched for the final two games in favor of backup Jarrett Stidham. The move all but confirms the Raiders will move on from Carr this offseason and reset their quarterback position for the first time since 2014. The Raiders can save over $29 million in cap space if he’s moved by February 15th.

With Carr’s inevitable departure, questions have surfaced regarding the future of wide receiver Davante Adams. The perennial Pro Bowl receiver was acquired by the Raiders in March from the Green Bay Packers, wanting to play closer to the West Coast and with Carr, his former college quarterback. Now, with Carr on his way out, perhaps his future could be up in the air as well.

Adams signed a five-year, $141 million contract extension when he was traded and has a $31 million cap hit for the Raiders if he were to be moved prior to June 1st. Still, that’s not stopping Bears fans from pushing for a move to Chicago.

