Bears fans have mixed reactions on Ryan Poles’ decision to fire LaMar ‘Soup’ Campbell

Chicago Bears general manager is shaking up the front office to begin the holiday weekend, reportedly letting go of director of player engagement LaMar “Soup” Campbell. Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune first had the report.

The #Bears fired director of player engagement LaMar "Soup" Campbell. You may recognize his name as one of the members of the committee the team assembled in the hiring process for a new GM/coach. GM Ryan Poles called Campbell, who was out of town on vacation, and dismissed him. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) July 1, 2022

Campbell had been with the Bears since 2017 and was popular among the players. His role was to help advise or listen to players, resulting in strong relationships with many of them over the years. Most notably, he was part of the team’s search committee along with Tanesha Wade, Ted Phillips, George McCaskey and advisor Bill Polian that was tasked with hiring a new general manager. That person wound up being Poles, who fired Campbell he was on vacation.

The news of Campbell’s dismissal left Bears fans and media alike with mixed reactions. While some believe Poles needs to do what it takes to build a better staff, others aren’t sure firing Campbell was the correct move, especially considering his role in the hiring process.

From my understanding, there is no specific event that led to this move. Just part of Poles’ overhaul of the organization. Still, considering Soup’s rise in the organization (and in the NFL) it’s surprising that it happened. He’ll be scooped up by another team quickly. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) July 1, 2022

Guaranteed the negative fans and the media will have a field day with this 🙄 Fact is not one person from the Pace regime deserves to keep their jobs, I don’t care how much they were liked. https://t.co/T9ZCoRHBfj — Pete, and you will have time for my shenanigans (@Pete_Chi_Fan) July 1, 2022

It starts at the top.

He was trusted as one of 5 people to be on the Eberflus/Poles search committee. Now they fired him.

Firing one of the people involved in hiring you … on his day off. 🥶 https://t.co/uHEKXdZMkK — Michele Steele (@MicheleSteele) July 1, 2022

The timing, the manner… yeah there’s definitely gotta be more to this story. https://t.co/r2gHOGUTag — Corie (@TalkBearsToMe) July 1, 2022

Firing a guy who effectively helped get you hired. Bears weirdness continues unabated. https://t.co/yLW33w4P2B — Umbrella Academy Reject (@TiredPlaneteer) July 1, 2022

Well, let me go ahead and eschew some of the naysayers saying this is a nothing story. We'll likely never get the true reason behind it, but the reality remains that the outcome and the way this was handled when considering the respect Soup Campbell possessed, signaled acrimony https://t.co/AjWyWp47Nu — Jordan Silveira (@JordanTSilveira) July 1, 2022

I'm going to need to hear some reasoning behind this one…..#DaBears https://t.co/anYKzXuFKJ — Mason West (@WestSportsPT) July 1, 2022

There is nobody in this FO that I care about poles firing. This roster has sucked. This team sucks. I hope he continues to fire everybody. Pace came in here and let everybody keep jobs. Poles is taking over. https://t.co/qZY2bmBF1E — DJ (@MkeKid134) July 1, 2022

Ryan Poles is either about to be the best or worst gm of all time. There’s no in between https://t.co/AqTV0mCkdL — JV (@_Just_Vibes_) July 1, 2022

There's gotta be something more to this. People don't get fired on vacation for nothing. https://t.co/XEQyix7bRT — Duke Coughlin (@ThatPodGuyDuke) July 1, 2022

Whoa, there will be more to this story for sure. Campbell helped hire Poles and Poles fired him on his vacation. It's always something with the Bears.@WCGridiron https://t.co/jqPR0R2tLF — Jack M Silverstein (@readjack) July 1, 2022

There are like 7 people on this app who can articulate exactly what Soup Campbell did for the Bears but I look forward to everyone else being irate. He seemed like a good guy respected by the players but at the end of the day this is Poles’ team. And he’s made that clear. — Patrick Sheldon (@P_Shels) July 1, 2022

I… do not understand this. That is all. https://t.co/BG71KmHe81 — Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) July 1, 2022

