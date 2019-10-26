The Bears are 3-3, having an offensive crisis, and may play in the toughest division in football. It's been a bummer!

This of course means the corner of internet roped off for Bears fans, and Bears conversation, and Bears memes has been particularly toxic. Tweet threads full of blown assignments! Mock Draft boards of 2020 QBs! Weird relitigation of the Marc Trestman era? It's got everything.

Reddit giveth and Reddit taketh away, though, and sometimes – for a brief moment – the internet is good. Someone, somewhere, is going to a Halloween party tonight dressed as Matt Nagy, and the playsheet they wrote up just absolutely nails it. There's no point in even trying to riff off this sheet, because that'd be a disservice to the jokes.

Go read it and have a laugh and for a moment forget about how the Bears still have to play all three divisional road games plus the Chiefs and the Rams and the Cowboys and the Eagles, haha!

This Bears fan's Matt Nagy-inspired Halloween costume is so cold and also hilarious originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago