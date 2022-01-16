Bears fans are loving the idea of Brian Daboll with Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears are in the middle of their search for a new head coach after firing Matt Nagy last week. They’ve cast a wide net of candidates for the job, ranging from former head coaches to offensive- and defensive-minded coaches.

Chairman George McCaskey said they won’t be looking strictly for an offensive-minded coach to maximize quarterback Justin Fields. But if there was a standout coaching candidate who could just so happen to get the most out of Fields, it would be ideal.

Perhaps that guy is Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. Daboll is interviewing for the Bears’ head coaching job on Sunday, and he had one heck of an audition the night before.

Following the Bills’ 47-17 blowout of the New England Patriots during the wild-card round on Saturday, many Bears fans were thinking about what Fields would look like in that kind of offense and with a coach who has developed a similar quarterback in Josh Allen.

Safe to say, a lot of Bears fans want Daboll in Chicago.

It's really hard to watch that game and not wonder what Brian Daboll could do with Justin Fields. Josh Allen has rare, rare ability. But it's so tempting to drift down that road in your head. — Robert Mays (@robertmays) January 16, 2022

Hire Brian Daboll tomorrow @ChicagoBears — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) January 16, 2022

The Bills have the most QB centric offense in the league. So, if the Bears did hire Daboll, we should expect a system designed around Fields. https://t.co/WDAeHLUf7T — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) January 16, 2022

Imagine what Brian Daboll and Justin Fields could accomplish in Chicago beginning next season. #NEvsBUF — Usayd Koshul (@usaydkoshul) January 16, 2022

Daboll with Fields 🚨 — The Irish Bears Show (@IrishBearsShow) January 16, 2022

Would love to see what Daboll could cook up for Justin Fields. https://t.co/vxEy6WgilT — dan durkin (@djdurkin) January 16, 2022

I would love to see what Brian Daboll would do for FIelds as a passer and as a runner. https://t.co/AI28fM8zfZ — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) January 15, 2022

give daboll trevor or fields — Steven Ruiz (@theStevenRuiz) January 16, 2022

Bills OC Brian Daboll next Bears Head Coach? Offensive fit for Fields and the name alone….. DaBOLL

DaBULLS

DaBEARS!! pic.twitter.com/c5w8uUxUHF — Drummy (@WI_Fan_In_FL) January 16, 2022

I want Brian Daboll to coach Justin Fields. #Bears — James Fox (@JamesFox917) January 16, 2022

Yea i’d love to see what Daboll can do with Fields not even gonna lie — hawks are 13-9-3 since Jeremy Colliton got fired (@hawksfanpkane88) January 16, 2022

Would love to see the Chicago Bears hire Brian Daboll as their next head coach. Justin Fields is already following him on Twitter 👀 pic.twitter.com/aoNBddroUp — Vik Chokshi (@docksquad33) January 16, 2022

Blank check now https://t.co/scjRmAkbpP — Joseph Herff (@JosephHerffNFL) January 16, 2022

Bears fans—imagine Justin Fields in this Bills offense. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 16, 2022

I was juuust thinking the opposite, but yeah, I can see it working out for him there too. https://t.co/5fzJOtOrdN — Brace (@Brace) January 16, 2022

This game is only solidifying it. I want Daboll. He’s my #1. https://t.co/iyVaFd3POj — the.notorious.f.i.g (@notorious_FIG_) January 16, 2022

Allen and JF1 similar skill sets/size/athleticism? If so… Add Brian Daboll and away we go. — Jack Wright (@JWrightBDR) January 16, 2022

Give Justin Fields Brian Daboll right effing now. pic.twitter.com/p6jJbldk5E — Jon Helmkamp (@JonHelmkamp) January 16, 2022

Brian Daboll’s offense dropped 47 points in a playoff game on Bill Belichick’s defense. I get the Bills have Josh Allen but Daboll helped develop him into what he is today. This is why Daboll intrigues me so much as potential next HC of Bears. He can do the same with Fields. — Faizan Qurashi (@FaizanQurashi) January 16, 2022

I need Brian Daboll as #Bears HC like I need air. Him with Fields would be fantastic. — Jared Feinberg (@JRodNFLDraft) January 16, 2022

To be clear, I’d prefer other GMs to Brown (Dodds, Khan come to mind, not that I know anything about GMs) but I have a feeling Roc’s prior experience with the Bears will curry a lot of favor with George. Daboll, on the other hand, is 100% a Fields-forward move I’d love to see. — Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) January 16, 2022

Brian Daboll deserves a chance to see what he can do with Justin Fields. — Greg Vorse TV (@GregVorse) January 16, 2022

I’m dubious of hot coordinators like Brian Daboll, who have little or no success with mediocre QBs and strike gold w/ Josh Allen. But the Bears have a comparable prospect in Justin Fields. It’s not like they’d be asking him to fix Jay Cutler or do something he hasn’t done before. — Mark Potash (@MarkPotash) January 16, 2022

If Daboll becomes #DaBears head coach, he’s gonna make Justin Fields good! — AJB 🐃 Bulls Stampede (@Arjun_AJB15) January 16, 2022

Brian Daboll’s offense is putting on a clinic tonight. Execution is damn near flawless so far. Put Justin Fields in this system… goodness. — Erik Duerrwaechter (@EDuerrwaechter) January 16, 2022

My hot take after watching the Bills Pats: Josh Allen is definitely making Daboll look good but Daboll has a similar athlete in Fields so I like him for the Bears. — CJ Bear Down! Moore (@CJ_Chi6142) January 16, 2022

Watching Josh Allen operate in this Bills offense almost makes me want Brian Daboll for the #Bears next year. Imagine #Fields in that offense. — UrBelowAvgGamer (@17_Fouts) January 16, 2022

All Daboll really has to do tomorrow is say “I made Josh Allen, and I can make Justin Fields into Josh Allen” and show them the game that was played tonight. I guarantee you he gets the job — Andrew (@Gucci_Gotch) January 16, 2022

Bears need to hire Brian daboll immediately this offense with Justin fields would be deadly https://t.co/Z2Yw19WzZP — Quinn (@QSweeney23) January 16, 2022

Manifesting Justin Fields and Daboll pic.twitter.com/NFVLsAYOAb — Matthias Schwartzkopf (@MatthiasWRNL) January 16, 2022

