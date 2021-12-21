Bears fans loved that Teven Jenkins stood up for Justin Fields after late hit

Alyssa Barbieri
·6 min read
The Chicago Bears offensive line has been missing a fierce, passionate offensive lineman like an Olin Kreutz and Kyle Long. But it looks like they may have found one in rookie tackle Teven Jenkins, and he’s quickly becoming a favorite among fans.

During Monday night’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields took a late shot out of bounds — for which there was no flag — and Jenkins stepped in to defend his quarterback.

While a Vikings player swung first, it was Jenkins that was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for doing what the refs wouldn’t — protecting Fields.

To make matters worse, right tackle Germain Ifedi shoved Jenkins and seemed to be chastising him for, wait for it, defending his quarterback. Which left a sour taste in the mouths of many Bears fans.

After the game, Fields said he appreciated that Jenkins stood up for him — and you could argue it was the first time that happened all year — although he told Jenkins to keep it between the whistles.

Like Fields, Bears fans appreciated Jenkins’ fire and willingness to go stick up for his quarterback when he’s taking shots like that.

