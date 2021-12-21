Bears fans loved that Teven Jenkins stood up for Justin Fields after late hit

The Chicago Bears offensive line has been missing a fierce, passionate offensive lineman like an Olin Kreutz and Kyle Long. But it looks like they may have found one in rookie tackle Teven Jenkins, and he’s quickly becoming a favorite among fans.

During Monday night’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields took a late shot out of bounds — for which there was no flag — and Jenkins stepped in to defend his quarterback.

While a Vikings player swung first, it was Jenkins that was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for doing what the refs wouldn’t — protecting Fields.

To make matters worse, right tackle Germain Ifedi shoved Jenkins and seemed to be chastising him for, wait for it, defending his quarterback. Which left a sour taste in the mouths of many Bears fans.

After the game, Fields said he appreciated that Jenkins stood up for him — and you could argue it was the first time that happened all year — although he told Jenkins to keep it between the whistles.

Like Fields, Bears fans appreciated Jenkins’ fire and willingness to go stick up for his quarterback when he’s taking shots like that.

Here's the play

Justin Fields said he liked what Teven Jenkins did after he took a shot near the sideline. "I liked him sticking up for me. That's what I think we need more of." — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) December 21, 2021

As did Bears fans

I’m ALL FOR that penalty by Teven Jenkins. — DaBearsBlog (@dabearsblog) December 21, 2021

Guess what. I like that from Teven Jenkins. Protect your QB. #Bears — Bryan Perez (@BryanPerezNFL) December 21, 2021

I love you Teven Jenkins!!!! Take that penalty again and again. At least one of the Bears OL has their manhood. — Max Markham (@MaxMarkhamNFL) December 21, 2021

Teven Jenkins went and stood up for his quarterback, going after the Vikings when Justin Fields took a shot out of bounds. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) December 21, 2021

Teven Jenkins sticking up for his guy and I'll take that ALL DAY! — Windy City Gridiron (@WCGridiron) December 21, 2021

Teven Jenkins Vs Germain Ifedi when someone hits Justin Fields. pic.twitter.com/5ghB2h6Jj5 — Max Markham (@MaxMarkhamNFL) December 21, 2021

Get out of his face Ifedi. All damn season long the #Bears OL hasn’t stood up for the QB. God bless you @TevenJenkins — Shayne L. Marsaw (@ShayneMarsaw) December 21, 2021

Thank you Teven Jenkins. Love that you were looking out for your QB. But, where were your fellow offensive linemen? A whole lot of purple around Jenkins. — David Kaplan (@thekapman) December 21, 2021

Teven Jenkins is the type of dude that would go to war for his QB Love that attitude and we need more of that — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) December 21, 2021

If the refs aren't going to protect Justin Fields, Teven Jenkins wants to take it into his own hands. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) December 21, 2021

Truthfully, I don't mind that penalty on Teven Jenkins. Someone has to stick up for their QB. Officials have made him fair game. That's been apparent all season. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) December 21, 2021

My new guy is Teven Jenkins … got some fight in him #beardown — Mike North (@North2North) December 21, 2021

Also, give me angry Teven Jenkins for the next 10 years… — John Buffone (@JDBuffone) December 21, 2021

First time any O Lineman has stood up for Fields this season. Go ahead @TevenJenkins 😤😤 — Da Fire Nagy TailGate Show ™️ (@DaTailGateShow) December 21, 2021

I would like to go on record as having ZERO issue with what Teven Jenkins did last night. The refs missed him getting punched. But if you allow things to happen to your QB… things are going to happen to your QB. That is pretty much the basic rule in every OL room. — Mr. Conrad (@DarrylConrad) December 21, 2021

I know he has had a rough start to his career but I wish more Lineman would stick up for Fields they way @TevenJenkins did last night. Teven is going to be a good player, and he got better as that game went along. — Matt (@mattbud) December 21, 2021

Can we please get 5 @TevenJenkins! The dude loves playing and he stands up for his teammates… — Aj Ackerley (@aj_ackerley) December 21, 2021

I think all of Chicago is 100% behind @TevenJenkins we’ve needed that fire for a long time. We are lucky to have you! — Alek (@alek_polick) December 21, 2021

@TevenJenkins Keep it up kid! Clean up the little stuff and ALWAYS protect your QB 💪🏽 #DaBears — Wilton Hill (@WiltonHill4) December 21, 2021

@TevenJenkins keep your head up champ. Chicago loves you for defending your QB. Much love. — jharling12 (@Jharling12) December 21, 2021

@TevenJenkins Your teammates on the line could learn a thing or two from you. Always stick up for your quarterback. I like what I'm seeing my man keep balling — Justin Fields Addict (@Ben_0_verbitch) December 21, 2021

@TevenJenkins thank you for standing up for my quarterback. Don't listen to Ifedi and Nagy. They'll be gone in 3 weeks anyway. Keep doing what your doing. I can tell your a real leader — Alex (@PepeSilvia05) December 21, 2021

Teven Jenkins could have made himself a folk hero as a rookie by getting ejected for coming to his qbs rescue twice in one game. Pretty sad the rest of them just stand there. #bears — Tony R Bettgold (@TBettgold) December 21, 2021

This oline has needed some fire ever since we lost @Ky1eLong … that’s all I needed to see from @TevenJenkins last night. Take that penalty every time 💪💪💪💪 #bears — Ethan Smith (@EthanSmith85) December 21, 2021

Buying a @TevenJenkins jersey for the way he stood up for his QB. This team needs some fire and that’s a bad dude who’s gonna bring it. 🐻 ⬇️ — Rick (@rickyfrost98) December 21, 2021

A.) Sheldon Richardson punched Jenkins first (another missed call by this crew which was a disgrace @NFLOfficiating) B.) I don’t know how any #Bears fan could be upset Jenkins fought for his QB. He’s the only one to do so this entire year. pic.twitter.com/lwWmCTWhPY — Patrick Sheldon (@P_Shels) December 21, 2021

If there's one thing we've learned today, it's that if you need someone to have your back, you have @TevenJenkins on your team. — Roshan Coelho (@roshancoelho1) December 21, 2021

