Bears fans livid that Roquan Smith was snubbed from Pro Bowl…again

The NFL unveiled the 2022 Pro Bowl rosters for the NFC and AFC on Wednesday night, and the Bears had two players voted to the Pro Bowl in outside linebacker Robert Quinn and return specialist Jakeem Grant.

One noticeable snub from the Pro Bowl roster is Bears linebacker Roquan Smith, who has been one of the NFL’s best linebackers over the last two seasons and has been snubbed both times.

This season, Smith has 140 tackles (third in the NFL), nine tackles for loss (fifth among linebackers), three sacks (tied for fifth among LBs), a 76.9 passer rating allowed (10th among LBs) and has only a 4.1 missed tackle percentage.

Simply put, Smith has been playing at an incredibly high level — as one of the top linebackers in the NFC — and he continues not to receive the recognition he deserves.

Oh, and to make matters worse, Smith wasn’t even listed among those players snubbed from the Pro Bowl on this list from NFL.com.

And, as you can imagine, Bears fans were livid that Smith was snubbed for the second straight year after he continues to prove he’s one of the league’s best linebackers. Fans just want to know: When will the disrespect end?

Best in the game! https://t.co/QVQRtXLyme — Khalil Mack (@FiftyDeuce) December 23, 2021

I don't know when the disrespect will end, but there's a chance Roquan Smith will be the first hall of famer never named to a pro bowl. — Flo Ottis (@flo_ottis) December 21, 2021

Roquan Smith has been better than Fred Warner this year Roquan Smith has been better than Devin White since entering the NFL Roquan Smith does not play the same position as Micah Parsons https://t.co/DGDQlFIiLj — Jeremy Layton (@JeremyLayt0n) December 21, 2021

Robert Quinn and Jakeem Grant are the Pro Bowl representatives for the #Bears. Quinn definitely deserved the nod, but how Roquan Smith managed to get snubbed AGAIN is beyond me. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) December 21, 2021

How in the world did Roquan Smith not make the Pro Bowl? This guy is one of the best linebackers in the game and continues to get disrespected. Just ridiculous. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) December 21, 2021

Bears LB Roquan Smith was snubbed from the Pro Bowl again. He finished fifth in fan voting. He trailed Micah Parsons, Devin White, Bobby Wagner and Fred Warner. They're all in the NFC. Who was Smith better than? I think Wagner and Warner this year. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) December 21, 2021

If Roquan Smith actually just got snubbed from another Pro Bowl I’m going to be violently ill — Jack Carey (@TheJackCarey) December 21, 2021

The fact Roquan Smith didn't make the Pro Bowl is an atrocity. Most underrated defender in the league. #Bears — Jarred Smith (@MrSmith8201) December 21, 2021

HOW IN THE HELL IS ROQUAN SMITH NOT NAMED TO THE PRO BOWL??????????????????????? COMPLETE BULL$HIT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Jerry Azumah (@JerryAzumah) December 21, 2021

Akiem Hicks didn’t know that Roquan Smith didn’t make the Pro Bowl so when a reporter asked him about it, Hicks couldn’t believe it. Watch his reaction. (Video via @ChicagoBears) pic.twitter.com/5ZJGT4TZai — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) December 21, 2021

I’d say Roquan Smith is playing like a man pissed off he wasn’t named to the Pro Bowl, but this is just how he always plays, which is why it’s incredible he wasn’t chosen for the Pro Bowl. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) December 21, 2021

Roquan Smith being snubbed from the Pro Bowl again is a crime. But #Bears fans know that he doesn’t have to get a Pro Bowl nod to play at a high level. #MINvsCHI — Usayd Koshul (@usaydkoshul) December 21, 2021

If Roquan Smith isn’t a pro bowler, there probably shouldn’t be a pro bowl. — Alex Cohen (@voiceofcohen) December 21, 2021

Chicago Bears Roquan Smith has 132 tackles, 3 sacks, 1 INT, and a TD. That he isn’t a starter in the Pro Bowl is ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/3Gfefwr3t2 — Theo Marshall (@ImTheoMarshall) December 21, 2021

Roquan Smith being snubbed from another Pro Bowl should be a federal crime… — Chad Marsh (@cmarsh_90) December 21, 2021

Roquan Smith is Playing at a high level. He has 130 tackles and 9TFL’s and gets snubbed again from the pro bowl bc he’s on a bad team. #bears — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) December 21, 2021

Great play there by somehow not great enough to be a pro bowl linebacker Roquan Smith — Matt Zahn (@mattzahnsports) December 21, 2021

NFL pro bowl selectors watching Roquan Smith pic.twitter.com/Ma2HeOZBqA — Markitos 🏴‍☠️ (@Marcosmfa1) December 21, 2021

how roquan smith is annually passed over for the pro bowl is beyond me. dude is the best linebacker in football. — Bobby Tobin (@Btobes53) December 21, 2021

It's an absolute joke that Roquan Smith did not make the pro bowl — Steven Biegel (@BiegelSteven) December 21, 2021

Roquan Smith didn’t make the pro bowl…again…what the hell… Pro Bowl is a joke 🤡 pic.twitter.com/LBF6p29AvW — Jake From State Farm (@Jakexx25) December 21, 2021

Every year, Roquan Smith is elite. Every year, he gets snubbed from the Pro Bowl. — milecav (@Michael13877009) December 21, 2021

I’m a Packer fan I I even voted for Roquan Smith for the pro bowl. How does a player like that get so disrespected — Matt Mogged (@MMogged3) December 21, 2021

Roquan smith not making the pro bowl is just negligence at this point — DaBears20 (@BearDown_20) December 21, 2021

Roquan Smith is the perfect example of why pro bowl voting is stupid — Cade Madson (@cmadson23) December 21, 2021

How does Roquan Smith not make the #probowl? People should watch more than names. #bears 58 is all over the field on defense every game. #NFL — Hall of Sports w JD (@Hall_of_Sports) December 21, 2021

You’d be hard pressed to name a linebacker playing better football this year than Roquan Smith and somehow, yet again, he gets snubbed in pro bowl votes. Ridiculous — ♦️♣️ ¿Izzy? ♥️♠️ (@IzzyTango6) December 21, 2021

Death, taxes, Roquan Smith being snubbed for the Pro Bowl https://t.co/243kjAu1qW — Aaron Grisham (@AaronGrisham247) December 21, 2021

Wait so roquan smith has never made the pro bowl? Blasphemous — Jesse Sojela (@JSojela) December 23, 2021

roquan smith not getting a pro bowl or all pro selection is the biggest injustice in football the last 4 years. — Kyron Samuels (@kyronsamuels) December 23, 2021

Roquan Smith not making the Pro Bowl is laughable and people need to start losing their jobs. Absolutely pathetic. https://t.co/SuNdb13NhP — Coach Poling✨ (@TheRealAllDay23) December 23, 2021

Another year, another time Roquan Smith gets snubbed. #ProBowl #Bears — Bradley Patten (@Brad_Patten03) December 23, 2021

Roquan Smith could have 1k+ tackles and 50+ TFL and still not make the probowl — . (@MARVlNJONESJR) December 23, 2021

Whoever is causing Roquan Smith to not be a pro-bowler….what are you watching? #NFL #ProBowl I know the @ChicagoBears are pathetic but that has nothing to do with him. — Jimmy Carter's Rage (@meanjimmycarter) December 23, 2021

