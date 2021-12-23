Bears fans livid that Roquan Smith was snubbed from Pro Bowl…again

Alyssa Barbieri
·6 min read
The NFL unveiled the 2022 Pro Bowl rosters for the NFC and AFC on Wednesday night, and the Bears had two players voted to the Pro Bowl in outside linebacker Robert Quinn and return specialist Jakeem Grant.

One noticeable snub from the Pro Bowl roster is Bears linebacker Roquan Smith, who has been one of the NFL’s best linebackers over the last two seasons and has been snubbed both times.

This season, Smith has 140 tackles (third in the NFL), nine tackles for loss (fifth among linebackers), three sacks (tied for fifth among LBs), a 76.9 passer rating allowed (10th among LBs) and has only a 4.1 missed tackle percentage.

Simply put, Smith has been playing at an incredibly high level — as one of the top linebackers in the NFC — and he continues not to receive the recognition he deserves.

Oh, and to make matters worse, Smith wasn’t even listed among those players snubbed from the Pro Bowl on this list from NFL.com.

And, as you can imagine, Bears fans were livid that Smith was snubbed for the second straight year after he continues to prove he’s one of the league’s best linebackers. Fans just want to know: When will the disrespect end?

