How Bears fans in Las Vegas made impact in upset win over Raiders

When breaking down the Bears win against the Raiders, one thing that has been brought up often is that they were able to pull off the upset on the road. Road wins, let alone road upsets, are hard to come by. But thanks to a bunch of Bears fans who showed up at Allegiant Stadium, it felt more like a game by the lake, instead of a game in the middle of the desert.

“Man, the environment was crazy,’ said Damien William. “I'm used to the old Raiders stadium and coming here and seeing all the Bears fans here today, it's crazy. You can't even think about an away game like that.”

“Are you kidding me?” said Matt Nagy. “You look out there, you go out before the game, then you go out at halftime, then you come into the locker room at the end of the game and all you see is just orange. You see orange everywhere. It gives you chills when you’re coming off the field because you know how much support they have for us and they were a huge part of this win today. We talk about how well we travel, and it’s amazing all over the country when we go to certain spots. But today it felt, you could really, I mean it was impactful.”

It sounds like the same cliché you’ve heard dozens of times about fans impacting the game, but the Bears sounded genuine when they said they felt the energy from the fans. Jesper Horsted said he noticed Bears fans affecting the real home team, too.

“They were making so much noise, which really disturbs the opposing offense,” said Horsted. “You saw a lot of penalties that are caused solely because of that, so it’s great.”

False starts are penalties that are often attributed to crowd noise, and the Raiders committed two of them. The first came on a 3rd-and-5, turning it into a 3rd-and-10 that the Raiders ended up converting anyways. But the second came on a 3rd-and-12 with just over two minutes left in the game. The Raiders weren’t able to convert on that play, or the following fourth down attempt, essentially sealing the win for the Bears.

In addition to helping with the penalties, players mentioned the loud fan support helped them hold onto the game late in the fourth quarter, right as the Raiders were making a push to get back into the game.

“Man, that was amazing,” said Eddie Jackson. “They helped us a lot. They kept us fired up, kept us pumped up.”

“You can hear them, you can feel them, you can see them,” said Williams. “That’s what we need, that’s what we felt. That’s why we were able to come out here and finish.”

