What Bears fans should know about Philadelphia Eagles

The Bears beat the Vikings last week, so the Eagles have already made sure to thank them for letting them into the playoffs. Now, they're going to try to make them pay for that kindness.

The Eagles needed that help to get into the playoffs this season, narrowly avoiding the embarrassment that would have come from missing the playoffs the year after winning a Super Bowl.

While the Eagles are in the tournament, they're the sixth seed, so they would have to win three straight on the road just to get back to the big game. That's obviously much tougher than their road last year, when they had to win just two games at home.

Here's what Bears fans should know about the 2018 Eagles:

1. Somewhere in between

This Eagles team isn't the one that won the Super Bowl last season. That team was a juggernaut all season and came into the playoffs with 13 wins and the No. 1 seed for a reason. Even though they were underdogs in their three playoff games last year, they didn't deserve to be. The Eagles will be underdogs again this year, but they've earned that.

The Eagles aren't as good as the Super Bowl team from last year, but they're also probably a little better than their 9-7 record would indicate. They were were 4-6 one point this year, but won five of their last six games, so they're hot going into the playoffs. Folks in Philly are thinking they're a dangerous team and were a little surprised the Bears were fine with playing them in the first round.

2. Foles has the magic

Carson Wentz was once a No. 2 pick and he was playing at an MVP level last season before hurting his ACL, but it's undeniable what Foles has been able to do these last three weeks since Wentz has been shut down with a fracture in his back. Foles is technically the backup quarterback, but I don't think anyone in the league really thinks of him as a backup quarterback. He's going to get a contract to become a starter somewhere next year and he's been really good since getting back in this season.

The amazing thing is that the rest of the team has been much better with him at QB too. Maybe that's just a product of the urgency at the end of a season where the playoffs aren't guaranteed, or maybe Foles really does have some sort of intangible effect on his teammates. There seems to be some magic whenever Foles gets on the field. He got hit in his ribs last week, but is good to go for this Sunday at Soldier Field.

3. Beware the turnovers

The Bears have turned the ball over 24 times this season; just seven teams have turned the ball over more. That might not have been a problem with the Eagles earlier this season, but in recent weeks, they've really begun to force turnovers at a much higher rate.

You'll probably see the Eagles sideline showing off a black ski mask. That started about a month ago. Get it? Ski mask, they're robbing the football. OK, it's silly, but the Birds have started to force turnovers since this thing came out so it's not going away anytime soon.

Through the first 10 games, the Eagles had just seven takeaways. In the final six games, they had 10. So whatever they're doing, it's been working.

