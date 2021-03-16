Bears fans are handling the Andy Dalton rumors about as well as you’d think

There’s a pattern when it comes to quarterbacks and the Chicago Bears. Especially in recent history. And none of it is good or even decent. It’s just painful.

Take this offseason, which has been especially entertaining in many ways for Bears fans, as Chicago continues to search for the quarterback that’s going to lift them out of mediocrity and into the present on offense.

Over the last couple of weeks, Chicago has been mentioned on numerous occasions as a potential landing destination for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. While there hasn’t been a formal trade request or any indication that Seattle has plans to deal him, the Bears have been throwing everything they’ve got at the Seahawks in an effort to land him.

So you can imagine Bears fans’ reactions when we go from Wilson rumors to Andy Dalton rumors. Brad Biggs reported that Dalton could be headed to Chicago, which did not go over well with the fans.

The reaction to those Dalton rumors was painful at best and brutal at worst as most Bears fans are finally reaching the breaking point when it comes to this team’s lack of affinity for quarterbacks.

Here’s what Twitter had to say — and it wasn’t pretty.

Pace if you do this I swear to god…… pic.twitter.com/jtGoA6P08A — DaWindyCity Productions (new account) (@dwcburner) March 16, 2021

The four horsemen of the apocalypse: Mike Glennon, Mitchell Trubisky, Nick Foles, and Andy Dalton…. — Thytality (@ThyStrum) March 16, 2021

The Bears feel like the character In a rom-com holding out for the unobtainable person. Only to ultimately be left with nobody. — Adam Rank (@adamrank) March 16, 2021

Going out on a limb that this wasn't the news that #Bears fans have been anxiously awaiting. https://t.co/f5JDE60gAN — dan durkin (@djdurkin) March 16, 2021

When I wake up tomorrow and Andy Dalton is on the Bears roster #Bears pic.twitter.com/sSgRvLSMcF — Joshua (@JoshuaMaddox221) March 16, 2021

Okay I’m sorry but there is no way, ZERO, that Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy are letting Andy Dalton determine their 2021 fate. I just can’t believe it. — Go Get Russ (@BearsNews5) March 16, 2021

andy dalton and nick foles battling it out in training camp to be the starting qb of the 2021 chicago bears i promise you living isn’t even worth it — Ben (@BetroTwomin) March 16, 2021

When the Bears sign Andy Dalton pic.twitter.com/7yoUGxyi4X — Jerry Sinclair (@JerrySinDWZ) March 16, 2021

If I wake up tomorrow and Andy Dalton is a Bear you can find me and my car in the bottom of the Illinois river — Cairo Santos Appreciation Club (@CairoDinero) March 16, 2021

If Andy Dalton ends up on my team Nagy and Pace need to be fired 5 seconds after — ʸᵃ ᵇᶦˢʰ👀🔴 (@watsonplscome) March 16, 2021

I want to double down on this, if I wake up tomorrow to the news that Andy Dalton is our QB I am not getting out of bed https://t.co/9auHsyrpPE — Joey Schaff (@joey_schaff) March 16, 2021

I can’t sleep thinking about a Nick Foles/Andy Dalton #Bears team. The idea has me sick to my stomach. — Abe Froman (@connor_lombard3) March 16, 2021

Andy Dalton ….dont want say I told you but I told you pic.twitter.com/SLRUXnXAN2 — V7K1NG (@neilpezz) March 16, 2021

@ChicagoBears IF YOU CAN SEE THIS. IM 1000% SURE I CAN SPEAK FOR ALL OF CHICAGO. WE. DO. NOT. WANT. ANDY. DALTON. — JT🐻🇺🇸🐻🇬🇷 (@BearForceOne98) March 16, 2021

Andy Dalton would be the best quarterback in Bears history based on past achievement alone and if they sign him instead of doing literally almost anything else I’ll burn every piece of bears clothing I own — B (@balvertos) March 16, 2021

I talked myself into Nick Foles last year. It backfired. I’m not doing that again with Andy Dalton (if that comes to fruition). #Bears pic.twitter.com/2Kw80O7OGX — Aalap Desai (@ADesai410) March 16, 2021

#Bears fans got all hyped for Wilson…now you're gonna sign Andy Dalton? 😂 pic.twitter.com/rwgUcvdz9U — motorboater1020 (@motorboater1020) March 16, 2021

If the #Bears really wanted Andy Dalton, they should’ve signed him a year ago. — Dane🧑🏻‍🚒 (@Danerdude98) March 16, 2021

If the Bears sign Andy Dalton, I think we all need to riot — Joe (@bromalley5) March 16, 2021

If I wake up and see Andy Dalton is our new Quarterback I’m calling outta work tomorrow — Kam (@_KamKhan) March 16, 2021

Ok I know we’ve made stupid moves but are we really stupid enough to think Nick Foles 2.0 is the answer? I don’t think so. Could be wrong I guess but I highly doubt they would go into next season with Dalton as starter. Seems like smoke to me but who knows 🥲 — DaWindyCity Productions (new account) (@dwcburner) March 16, 2021

If The #Bears Sign Andy Dalton Tomorrow pic.twitter.com/Bz3M3xXvcZ — APW Sports YT (@APWSports) March 16, 2021

Ok to calm some nerves, I like 95% doubt Andy Dalton is the starter and acquiring him likely means he’s the backup and Foles is traded — 🐻:) (@HappyMooney2) March 16, 2021

id rather watch cohen start every game at qb than andy dalton man — ryan (@rryyxxnn) March 16, 2021

Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson dreams turning into Andy Dalton got bears fans taking a philosophical look at life 😭😭😭😭 — Him Downstairs (@ZamundaTwice) March 16, 2021

When you tease the people with Russ and then land Andy Dalton https://t.co/ddepuH3vAn pic.twitter.com/CzMaKdnhpd — Andy Behrens (@andybehrens) March 16, 2021

I swear if the Bears sign Andy Dalton… pic.twitter.com/Rsf7klS4wT — Faizan Qurashi (@FaizanQurashi) March 16, 2021

Waking up tomorrow and knowing that Andy Dalton will be a bear pic.twitter.com/0yCNL4HqlE — Pat M (@PMenttt) March 16, 2021

Allen Robinson thinking of playing with Nick Foles or Andy Dalton pic.twitter.com/6RtidWVAje — Maker Bayfield (@Jozefowski) March 16, 2021

I’m afraid to go to sleep. Except instead of Freddy Krueger, it’s Andy Dalton. — Kevin Kovanich (@KevinKovanich) March 16, 2021

What does it say about the Bears that I would have been stone cold shocked if they had come through with a deal for Wilson or Watson but have no problem believing that Pace would sign Andy Dalton. — Tom Pollin (@tjpollin) March 16, 2021

Woke up thinking about Russell Wilson, going to bed thinking about Andy Dalton I can’t do this anymore https://t.co/ppIlbrzvM6 — Mick Trufolesky 🌹 (@TrufoleskyMick) March 16, 2021

