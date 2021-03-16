Bears fans are handling the Andy Dalton rumors about as well as you’d think

Alyssa Barbieri
·6 min read
There’s a pattern when it comes to quarterbacks and the Chicago Bears. Especially in recent history. And none of it is good or even decent. It’s just painful.

Take this offseason, which has been especially entertaining in many ways for Bears fans, as Chicago continues to search for the quarterback that’s going to lift them out of mediocrity and into the present on offense.

Over the last couple of weeks, Chicago has been mentioned on numerous occasions as a potential landing destination for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. While there hasn’t been a formal trade request or any indication that Seattle has plans to deal him, the Bears have been throwing everything they’ve got at the Seahawks in an effort to land him.

So you can imagine Bears fans’ reactions when we go from Wilson rumors to Andy Dalton rumors. Brad Biggs reported that Dalton could be headed to Chicago, which did not go over well with the fans.

The reaction to those Dalton rumors was painful at best and brutal at worst as most Bears fans are finally reaching the breaking point when it comes to this team’s lack of affinity for quarterbacks.

Here’s what Twitter had to say — and it wasn’t pretty.

