Bears fans have had enough of center Sam Mustipher

It’s been an ugly start for the Chicago Bears in their Week 5 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. That includes starting center Sam Mustipher, who committed a costly mistake on Chicago’s second drive of the game.

With the Bears starting on their own 14-yard line, quarterback Justin Fields went to audible to change the play, and Mustipher snapped the ball. Luckily, Fields recovered the fumble. But it halted the drive before it could even start. Chicago went three-and-out and punted right back to Minnesota, who drove 71 yards for their third touchdown of the first half.

Mustipher has struggled all season, dating back to last year, in fact. Last week against the New York Giants, Mustipher struggled in pass protection, which included notching a lovely 1.5 pass protection grade from Pro Football Focus.

As you can imagine, Bears fans are fed up with Mustipher and are clamoring for Lucas Patrick to take over. Patrick was brought in to be the team’s starting center, but he’s been slowly eased back as he recovers from a broken thumb. But even a less-than-100-percent Patrick has to be better than Mustipher at this point, right?

Here’s what Bears fans are saying about Mustipher’s continued struggles:

How many bad snaps and blown assignments does Sam Mustipher need to have before the #Bears yank him out of the starting lineup? He is an absolute liability. No other way to put it. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) October 9, 2022

Justin went to audible the play and Sam Mustipher snapped the ball anyway. Lord have mercy — 79th & Halas Podcast (@79thAndHalas) October 9, 2022

I debate every week if Sam Mustipher should even be on an NFL roster but the Bears have insisted on starting him for nearly 2.5 years. Please make it stop. — Eric Vandivier (@TheRealVandy3) October 9, 2022

I wonder if getting sent to hell is watching two weeks of Sam Mustipher #DaBears — Scott (@BustosScott) October 9, 2022

Sam mustipher needs to go. Dude looks lost every play. Straight up liability. — Carl Chanda (@CL71_C) October 9, 2022

most of my tweets are jokes and not personal at all, but Sam Mustipher sucks beyond belief, and it’s definitely personal, you ruined my life, every night i close my eyes and see you playing football in my nightmares — ryan (read option hater) (@ryanolsonn) October 9, 2022

Here's the deal: The #Bears coaching staff clearly seems something in Sam Mustipher that everyone else doesn't. They're magically waiting for him to start clicking but it'll be a while before that happens. #CHIvsMIN — Usayd (@usaydkoshul) October 9, 2022

Lucas Patrick must still have a significant hand injury if Sam Mustipher is still starting. This guy can't be trusted — Miles Morales (@JakeTheDog93) October 9, 2022

Sam Mustipher might legitimately be the worst starter in the NFL at any position right now — Jeremy Layton (@JeremyLayt0n) October 9, 2022

Sam Mustipher is rough, can’t block, can’t snap and yet… still the starting center — Lubs 🐻 (@aidenlubs) October 9, 2022

QB can’t even audible without his center snapping the ball lmaooo they keep trotting that boy out there I just don’t get it. — Sam Mustipher is a Russian spy (@demarco_82) October 9, 2022

Can we cut Sam Mustipher right now? Like immediately, middle of the drive even. #Bears — Logical Bears Man (@LogicalBearsMan) October 9, 2022

At some point, they have to abandon Sam Mustipher at C & make a change at T. This OL is not working & with everything else going wrong, they need to start making changes somewhere. #Bears — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) October 9, 2022

I dont think I've disliked a Chicago Bear more than Sam Mustipher, and we had Cody Parkey. — ZAN (@ZANmadden) October 9, 2022

Sam Mustipher is better at blocking people on Twitter than on the gridiron. #DaBears #CHIvsMIN pic.twitter.com/BQLLdOi0Ed — Kung Fu Chode (@KungFuChode) October 9, 2022

This must be a weekly tweet at this point, but Sam Mustipher is my least favorite player of all time and there is no reason he should be on any NFL roster. #Bears — Wyatt Sutton (@wyguy50) October 9, 2022

I blame the coaching staff, we all see that Sam Mustipher shouldn’t be starting, shouldn’t be on the roster — Tre Da'vis 🦅 (@TreRighteous) October 9, 2022

Sam Mustipher having a rough start to the season. Yet…this coaching staff keeps playing him. pic.twitter.com/iqhXvHrXV4 — Aalap Desai (@ADesai410) October 9, 2022

how is sam mustipher not only on an nfl roster, but freaking starting at center. my god what an awful franchise the bears are — Jay (@chicitysports) October 9, 2022

The Bears don’t care about winning because they continue to start Sam Mustipher and he continues to be terrible. — Mike Boyd (@MikeJuicedUp) October 9, 2022

Sam Mustipher might be the worst NFL player in the history of this disgusting sport — r (@Iosttheplot) October 9, 2022

GET SAM MUSTIPHER OFF THE GOD DAMN FIELD!!! HOW MANY BAD SNAPS AND BLOCKS DOES HE NEED TO HAVE BEFORE GETSY GETS HIM OFF THE FIELD! — Tyler Chronister (@typeedo) October 9, 2022

Dawg. There has to be a better center that is available in the United States than Sam Mustipher. — Madi (@ajforbesss) October 9, 2022

Sam Mustipher should not see the field. Idc who the backup is, it can’t get worse. He botches at least one snap every game. Gets beat on every play too. Again, we know it’s gonna be a season full of losses. But these coaches gotta start making moves to at least try to win — Brian (@brian_klumb) October 9, 2022

Genuinely, Lucas Patrick must be better than this at the center position. Get Sam Mustipher off the field, now. #Bears — Chris Maltby (@ChrisMaltbyBD) October 9, 2022

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire