Bears fans have had enough of center Sam Mustipher

Alyssa Barbieri
·5 min read

It’s been an ugly start for the Chicago Bears in their Week 5 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. That includes starting center Sam Mustipher, who committed a costly mistake on Chicago’s second drive of the game.

With the Bears starting on their own 14-yard line, quarterback Justin Fields went to audible to change the play, and Mustipher snapped the ball. Luckily, Fields recovered the fumble. But it halted the drive before it could even start. Chicago went three-and-out and punted right back to Minnesota, who drove 71 yards for their third touchdown of the first half.

Mustipher has struggled all season, dating back to last year, in fact. Last week against the New York Giants, Mustipher struggled in pass protection, which included notching a lovely 1.5 pass protection grade from Pro Football Focus.

As you can imagine, Bears fans are fed up with Mustipher and are clamoring for Lucas Patrick to take over. Patrick was brought in to be the team’s starting center, but he’s been slowly eased back as he recovers from a broken thumb. But even a less-than-100-percent Patrick has to be better than Mustipher at this point, right?

Here’s what Bears fans are saying about Mustipher’s continued struggles:

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire

