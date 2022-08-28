Bears fans are gushing over Justin Fields’ impressive performance vs. Browns

The Chicago Bears ended the preseason on a high note with a 21-20 victory over the Cleveland Browns. But the most encouraging aspect of the win was the performance of second-year quarterback Justin Fields.

While it got off to an ominous start, Fields exorcised his demons on the field where he was sacked nine times in his first NFL start last year. Fields pitched a near-perfect game on Saturday, where he showed poise, mobility, and accuracy in Luke Getsy’s scheme. It was the kind of performance that Fields called “a turning point” for the offense heading into Week 1’s opener against the 49ers.

Fields led the Bears to three scoring drives — connecting with tight ends Cole Kmet and Ryan Griffin, as well as wide receiver Dante Pettis for touchdowns. Fields completed 14-of-16 passes for 156 yards with three touchdowns for a 146.9 passer rating.

Sure, it was preseason. But it was exactly what Bears fans had been wanting to see from Fields. He looked sharp, efficient and comfortable in Getsy’s offense, and he showed what he can do to opposing defenses when given enough time to throw the ball.

Here’s what fans are saying about Fields’ impressive performance in Chicago’s preseason finale against Cleveland:

Just went back & re-watched Justin Fields’ first half performance. Wow. Quick decisions, was on the move often, had some nice down the field shots & also did very well in the pocket. Obviously it’s just preseason but I’m not sure you can ask for a better final preseason game. — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) August 28, 2022

I don't care if it's preseason. Justin Fields went into the building where he was left for dead in his debut last September and exorcised demons to ball TF out. He showed confidence, accuracy, mobility, etc. This is where it started and this is where it changes moving forward. — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) August 28, 2022

Justin Fields playing like he’s back at Ohio State pic.twitter.com/i5PQVdkNQd — illwill (@79illwill) August 28, 2022

Justin Fields is that dude. He’s that dude. I have been a #Bears fan for 27 years and I’ve never seen a #Bears QB make throws like he has tonight. I don’t care that it’s preseason — Austin F (@PodGuyFuges) August 28, 2022

Imagine that TD to Cole Kmet will end Justin Fields' night. Final assessment: When Fields is not running for his life, he is That Dude. 14-16 for 156 yards and three touchdowns. Made some really great plays outside the pocket. — Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroNBCS) August 28, 2022

Justin Fields being the next young superstar QB is a scary thought for rivals in the NFC North. The Bears have historically built great defenses, special teams & running backs. Right now Fields is the only young QB in the division with superstar potential. — illwill (@79illwill) August 28, 2022

Justin Fields looks good. If the oline can give him time, the young man will ball. Simple. #Bears — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) August 27, 2022

Justin Fields about to cook Mfs this year and I can’t wait — Trey (@TreyBizzy) August 28, 2022

put some god damn respect on Justin fields — tim (@Timmah_Kutz) August 28, 2022

Justin Fields with his 3rd touchdown of the first half. He's absolutely balling out. Love the bootleg, as usual. He did a very good job of scanning the field on the move and letting the play develop to find Cole Kmet wide open in the end zone. #Bears — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) August 28, 2022

So happy for #JustinFields finally playing in an offense that fits his QB style. He Shined. — K 🐻 (@sleepxpert) August 28, 2022

Alright we get it. Justin Fields looks like hes ready to make his MVP run. Now get him out of the game! pic.twitter.com/IleDyun1Em — Max Markham (@MaxMarkhamNFL) August 27, 2022

We could get used to tweeting three touchdowns a half from Justin Fields pic.twitter.com/tT61SjutZ4 — CHGO Sports (@CHGO_Sports) August 28, 2022

Louis Riddick, Dan Orlovsky, Colin Cowherd, Mike Martz, Rick Eisen watching Justin Fields ball out all preseason. #Dabears pic.twitter.com/5cXGbX7hMU — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) August 28, 2022

"The training wheels are off and he looks good. This is a good step for him and the Chicago Bears. He's got all the tools. He's got the arm strength and the accuracy."

– Three-Time All-Pro and Super Bowl Champion Shaun O'Hara on Bears QB Justin Fields (Via NFL Network) — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) August 28, 2022

When you give Justin Fields good protection. He’ll rip apart your defense — The Irish Bears Show (@IrishBearsShow) August 27, 2022

In case people didn't know – Justin Fields is the Man! pic.twitter.com/rBIXgTzK19 — Cork City Bears Fan (@BearsCork) August 28, 2022

Anybody that is out on Justin Fields just go ahead and mute and block them. Fields has all the talent. A house isn't built in a day. Brick x Brick https://t.co/eCjuEPoLx8 — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 28, 2022

Justin Fields looks like a completely new QB in this Getsy lead offense. 3 Touchdowns this half. Bears up 21-0 — Max Markham (@MaxMarkhamNFL) August 28, 2022

ladies and gentlemen, bears fans alike, JUSTIN FIELDS IS HIM😤 pic.twitter.com/yMUJhvB8xz — alise (@ajdavis22800) August 28, 2022

Given the circumstances, and the rebuild underway, Justin Fields has had some pretty nice moments this month. pic.twitter.com/VofHkOEJ4W — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) August 27, 2022

Justin Fields showed you everything you want to see in this last preseason game. 29 snaps and three passing touchdowns. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 28, 2022

I wonder what all the talking heads are going to yell about tomorrow now that the #Bears and Justin Fields have demolished all of their hot takes. — Bryan Perez (@BryanPerezNFL) August 28, 2022

