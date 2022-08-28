Bears fans are gushing over Justin Fields’ impressive performance vs. Browns

Alyssa Barbieri
·5 min read
In this article:
The Chicago Bears ended the preseason on a high note with a 21-20 victory over the Cleveland Browns. But the most encouraging aspect of the win was the performance of second-year quarterback Justin Fields.

While it got off to an ominous start, Fields exorcised his demons on the field where he was sacked nine times in his first NFL start last year. Fields pitched a near-perfect game on Saturday, where he showed poise, mobility, and accuracy in Luke Getsy’s scheme. It was the kind of performance that Fields called “a turning point” for the offense heading into Week 1’s opener against the 49ers.

Fields led the Bears to three scoring drives — connecting with tight ends Cole Kmet and Ryan Griffin, as well as wide receiver Dante Pettis for touchdowns. Fields completed 14-of-16 passes for 156 yards with three touchdowns for a 146.9 passer rating.

Sure, it was preseason. But it was exactly what Bears fans had been wanting to see from Fields. He looked sharp, efficient and comfortable in Getsy’s offense, and he showed what he can do to opposing defenses when given enough time to throw the ball.

Here’s what fans are saying about Fields’ impressive performance in Chicago’s preseason finale against Cleveland:

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire

