Here’s how Bears fans graded Justin Fields’ preseason debut

After months of excitement and anticipation following the Chicago Bears’ selection of Justin Fields in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the rookie quarterback made his NFL debut in Week 1’s preseason game against the Miami Dolphins.

Fields didn’t disappoint. He lived up to the hype, completing 14-of-20 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown. His 33 rushing yards and eight-yard touchdown run showcased his dynamic dual skill-set.

The Bears defeated Miami, 20-13. The win was because of Fields.

It wasn’t a perfect outing for the former Buckeye, though. Chicago’s offense totaled just one yard on his first three drives.

Still, the good moments significantly outweighed any potential bad ones.

I asked Bears fans on Twitter how they viewed Fields’ performance, and the overwhelming majority of responses were positive.

#Bears fans: what's your grade for Justin Fields' preseason debut?

The most popular response was ‘above average’ — 58.5% — but ‘excellent’ made a strong showing too at 33%.

If we combine both of those responses, it’s obvious Bears fans are very, very happy. Nearly 92% of responses were either above average or excellent.

When’s the last time a Bears quarterback was almost universally viewed this way?

Yes, it’s one game. But Fields is a different dude. He’s been the man his entire life. Whether it was as the top quarterback recruit in high school or the top quarterback in college football, he’s played with the kind of pressure that presumably makes this transition to the NFL just another step in the journey he’s been on since he was a kid.

He isn’t going to regress in one week, or one preseason. Instead, he’ll only become more comfortable. The game will slow down even more. And his rise to superstar status will continue.

Bears fans are ready to enjoy this ride. And if Fields’ performance against the Dolphins is any indication, it’ll be a fun one.