Bears fans are furious with Matt Nagy’s atrocious play calling near goal line

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alyssa Barbieri
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

What if I told you the Bears drove 71 yards to the Seattle 2-yard line and didn’t come away with any points?

You’d probably believe me. And that’s been the definition of the Matt Nagy era in Chicago, and it’s one of the reasons Nagy could find himself out of a job tomorrow morning if the Bears lose to the Seahawks.

Following a three-and-out on their opening possession, Chicago’s offense was able to move the ball well on their second possession, thanks to some help from running back David Montgomery, who’s been the Bears’ most reliable offense this season, to find themselves in scoring position.

Facing second-and-goal from the 2-yard line, Nagy opted to run the wildcat, which has become one of his favorites this season. The play resulted in a 2-yard loss for Montgomery and set Chicago up for failure inside the red zone.

Two plays later on fourth-and-goal from the 4-yard line, the Bears threw short of the sticks to turn the ball over on downs.

As you can imagine, Bears fans were furious with Nagy’s play calling within the red zone for the second straight week — heck, third straight year — where it looks like even Nagy is resigned to his fate at this point.

https://twitter.com/runbackdave/status/1475220443837698048?s=20

1

1

Recommended Stories