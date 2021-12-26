Bears fans are furious with Matt Nagy’s atrocious play calling near goal line

What if I told you the Bears drove 71 yards to the Seattle 2-yard line and didn’t come away with any points?

You’d probably believe me. And that’s been the definition of the Matt Nagy era in Chicago, and it’s one of the reasons Nagy could find himself out of a job tomorrow morning if the Bears lose to the Seahawks.

Following a three-and-out on their opening possession, Chicago’s offense was able to move the ball well on their second possession, thanks to some help from running back David Montgomery, who’s been the Bears’ most reliable offense this season, to find themselves in scoring position.

Facing second-and-goal from the 2-yard line, Nagy opted to run the wildcat, which has become one of his favorites this season. The play resulted in a 2-yard loss for Montgomery and set Chicago up for failure inside the red zone.

Two plays later on fourth-and-goal from the 4-yard line, the Bears threw short of the sticks to turn the ball over on downs.

As you can imagine, Bears fans were furious with Nagy’s play calling within the red zone for the second straight week — heck, third straight year — where it looks like even Nagy is resigned to his fate at this point.

4 years of these red zone calls. Not going to get angry today but my god man, @ChicagoBears better take advantage of that two week rule and fire Nagy tomorrow. — Bill Bixby (@lennyzelms) December 26, 2021

What are the Whys MATT!!! #DABEARS — Alex Acevedo (@AlexAce519) December 26, 2021

Throwing short of the pylon on fourth-and-goal is … something. The Bears are last in the league in scoring touchdowns in goal-to-go situations. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) December 26, 2021

A 15-play, 71-yard drive that resulted in no points. First-and-goal from four yards out and can't find the end zone. That whole series was just so Bears. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) December 26, 2021

Too much thinking, not enough pounding when the Bears get near the goal line. — Dan Pompei (@danpompei) December 26, 2021

The Bears have run wildcat is absurd amount of times this year and never once has it been a significantly positive play. Needs to be scrapped. This if the NFL, not Pop Warner. https://t.co/Cr6U80pNiw — Cole Douglas Claybourn (@ColeClaybourn) December 26, 2021

Classic bears. Which is why Nagy and Pace should have been fired 12 months ago. https://t.co/VgAT3fjt8B — Mansa Musa (@theblackjonsnow) December 26, 2021

How to run a 15-play drive and come away without points … — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) December 26, 2021

Soooooo………No WR out to the right to slant and take away the CB?!?! So that CB is just waiting in the flat, ALONG w the LB covering Monte, to make the play!!! Great play design!!! 🙄🙄🙄 #FireNagy #FirePace #FireEmAll — Shawn Sierra (@TheShawnSierra) December 26, 2021

You learn so much about an offense when it reaches the red zone/low red zone. More of the same for the Bears. — dan durkin (@djdurkin) December 26, 2021

Bears red zone offense pic.twitter.com/xh9zWqLTBP — Barroom Network (@BarroomNetwork) December 26, 2021

#BeYou from the 2 yard line on goal to go situations. — Bear Report (@BearReport) December 26, 2021

Who runs the shotgun on that 4th down play? Oh yeah, never mind. 🤣🤣🤣 — Terence M. Young (@Terence_M_Young) December 26, 2021

Sum up Matt Nagy’s time with the Bears in one picture: pic.twitter.com/RZ6H8fvP8r — Bears Nation (4-10) (@BearsNationCHI) December 26, 2021

Are you seriously asking why? or is this rhetorical? You know damn well "Why" pic.twitter.com/j7Ihd2vHFW — Bearlissimo (@Bearlissimo1) December 26, 2021

Run the freaking ball on the Goaline 4 straight times! And not out of wildcat!!! Physical down hill football in the snow!! — Jason McKie (@Jmack37) December 26, 2021

Although, I must say, a throw short of the end zone on 4th and Goal is a new wrinkle for this offense. — Bleacher Nation Bears (@BN_Bears) December 26, 2021

Montgomery needed to run it 4 times, and not out of the wildcat, but what else is new? #Bears — Dave Kerner (@DaveKerner) December 26, 2021

Why does Nagy insist on calling routes short of the line to gain? It’s…sigh. #Bears — Aaron T. Starks 🌊 (@StarkyLuv73) December 26, 2021

Honest question, will Matt Nagy find a job anywhere in the NFL after such a bad bad bad season? — Bears Nation (4-10) (@BearsNationCHI) December 26, 2021

https://twitter.com/runbackdave/status/1475220443837698048?s=20

Very ? Play calling at the end of that drive. Should just pounded it — Greg Gabriel (@greggabe) December 26, 2021

Matt Nagy ran the four goal line plays we all would have written up if we were making fun of Matt Nagy picking goal line plays. — Kevin Kaduk (@KevinKaduk) December 26, 2021

2nd and goal from the 2: Wild cat

4th and goal from the 4: 2 yard pass to the flats. Just end this thing already, please. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) December 26, 2021

#DaBears had 1st and Goal from the 4. They did not score. You didn’t need me to tweet that to know that was gonna happen. But it’s still good to have on the record. — Bleacher Nation Bears (@BN_Bears) December 26, 2021

I’d probably take the points there in a blizzard, but I respect going for it and…maybe not throwing short of the sticks — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) December 26, 2021

Same on 4th and goal… https://t.co/kpVoP4mQGq — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) December 26, 2021

4th and goal and he’s going for it in a snowstorm down 7. It’s like he’s trying his hardest to not have a job come tomorrow morning. @BarroomNetwork — Niel Stopczynski (@nielstopczynski) December 26, 2021

So difficult to watch on such a regular basis. — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) December 26, 2021

HAHAHAHAHAHA what a perfect ending to that drive — Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) December 26, 2021

