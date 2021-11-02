Bears fans frustrated Chicago didn’t sell at NFL trade deadline

The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and the Chicago Bears failed to make any moves to deal or acquire draft picks or players.

Not that it’s a complete surprise, given general manager Ryan Pace hasn’t been especially active during the season with trades. But considering Pace bragged about his “aggressive mindset” heading into the trade deadline, there was a belief something would get done, be it dealing wide receiver Allen Robinson or defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, both players who don’t figure to be in Chicago come next season.

As you can imagine, Bears fans have plenty to say about Pace’s decision to remain pat at the trade deadline. While most are frustrated making no moves is indicative that Pace still believes this 3-5 team can still contend, there are others that aren’t surprised given this is what history has shown us.

There are some that believe this means Pace’s job is safe. There are also others that believe this could indicate that Pace’s job isn’t as safe as some believe, where he’s in a win-now mode to preserve his and Matt Nagy’s jobs.

Here’s how Bears Twitter reacted to the team’s unaggressive mindset ahead of the trade deadline.

The Bears collaborated today and aggressively stood still and made no changes. Continuing to hold onto the belief they’re closer than they are. ARob should’ve been gone because there’s 0 chance he’s coming back. It’s amazing how bad they are. — Matt Carstensen (@BearsNerd) November 2, 2021

Bears really didnt do ANYTHING at the trade deadline… I guess this means Pace is gone for sure right?! — JUSTO (@Young_Justo) November 2, 2021

Wait, the #chicagobears didn't do anything at the trade deadline, just like they've done for nearly their entire existence? Wow, shocking! — Full Press Bears (@FullPressBears) November 2, 2021

Good thing #Bears kept Allen Robinson. He's far from being a difference maker, has no real chemistry with Fields, and will be gone after 9 games anyway. But it's not just about Robinson. You gotta take what you can get before the trade deadline. Good teams try to get picks back. — Flo Ottis (@flo_ottis) November 2, 2021

Bears stand pat. No trades. Either Ryan Pace was being too stubborn/Greedy or too sleepy! Another 9 weeks of status quo#dabears — Chicago Sports Bums (@ChiSportsBums) November 2, 2021

Way to go Bears. Nice job at the trade deadline. — Fake Al Secord (@Not_Al_Secord) November 2, 2021

NFL trade deadline is so boring compared to all other leagues! Make some moves and grow some balls! Bears stand pat like always when they should’ve sold! — Chris Quinn (@qball0704) November 2, 2021

I sat here the whole day reloading twitter and Pace didn’t even make a trade… #bears #dabears pic.twitter.com/807j2ghaE2 — RoquanSzn {Bears (3-5) Bulls (6-1)} (@RoquanSzn_) November 2, 2021

Bears and Browns really not gonna trade ARob and Odell pic.twitter.com/CzX90OOymN — Will Rucker👑 (@Will_Rucker3_AD) November 2, 2021

The #Bears made no moves at the trade deadline, so either get ready for more bad football or find something else fun to do on Sundays. It's definitely not going to get better. Maybe a win on Thanksgiving? I think Detroit gets their first win that day. I'm just po'd right now. — Ken Baker 🏠🏡🎵 (@kenbrealtor) November 2, 2021

To all the people that thought the bears were going to be "aggressive" on making trades before the deadline. Once again, pace and company fooled you again,!😂 Once a fraud always fraud! Wake up people! — proformanceoverpolitics🐻⬇️💯 (@fieldsofdreamsz) November 2, 2021

The Bears not making a trade and getting draft picks is stupid. — Harrison Graham (@HGrahamNFL) November 2, 2021

This means one thing to me: Pace and Nagy are goners – and they’re in win now mode. No future personnel planning from this crew. — Gridiron Assassin (@GridAssassin) November 2, 2021

On the one hand, it sucks Pace didn’t get us any more draft picks by trading away some guys. On the other hand, Pace didn’t trade away any more picks to bring in new players either. Almost like he wasn’t allowed to make any big moves 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/mBW2h0olKC — Bears Fan Pete (@Bears_Fan_Pete) November 2, 2021

This deadline was boring 😴 bears made no moves — Daŗռell moore to chicago (@chibears_fields) November 2, 2021

The Bears not making any trades today shows how incompetent this front office is. Strictly making moves for job security instead of doing what’s best for the team. — Wisdom Fan Club (@FantasyAddictz4) November 2, 2021

Thank God for the Bulls. Because the Bears are a mess from the top to bottom. They couldn’t trade a single player? #DaBears — EJ (@itsmine49) November 2, 2021

Literally everyone: “Bears need to trade some expensive vets away to help build the future around Fields” Ryan Pace: pic.twitter.com/FLoHPM8W4L — ODBears (@sprucebandit) November 2, 2021

