Bears fans frustrated Chicago didn’t sell at NFL trade deadline

Alyssa Barbieri
·4 min read
In this article:
The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and the Chicago Bears failed to make any moves to deal or acquire draft picks or players.

Not that it’s a complete surprise, given general manager Ryan Pace hasn’t been especially active during the season with trades. But considering Pace bragged about his “aggressive mindset” heading into the trade deadline, there was a belief something would get done, be it dealing wide receiver Allen Robinson or defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, both players who don’t figure to be in Chicago come next season.

As you can imagine, Bears fans have plenty to say about Pace’s decision to remain pat at the trade deadline. While most are frustrated making no moves is indicative that Pace still believes this 3-5 team can still contend, there are others that aren’t surprised given this is what history has shown us.

There are some that believe this means Pace’s job is safe. There are also others that believe this could indicate that Pace’s job isn’t as safe as some believe, where he’s in a win-now mode to preserve his and Matt Nagy’s jobs.

Here’s how Bears Twitter reacted to the team’s unaggressive mindset ahead of the trade deadline.

