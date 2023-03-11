Bears fans are forever grateful to Chicago legend Lovie Smith for role in blockbuster trade

The Chicago Bears are trading the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft to the Carolina Panthers for a massive haul, which includes two first-round picks, two second-round picks and wide receiver DJ Moore.

But none of it would’ve been possible without the heroics of former Bears head coach Lovie Smith, who coached the Houston Texans to a Week 18 win that led to Chicago landing the first overall pick. And Smith did it on his way out the door, as he was fired by Houston after the season ended.

General manager Ryan Poles is the most beloved man in Chicago right now after pulling off arguably the biggest trade in Bears history. But Smith is a close second, where fans already want a statue built in his honor.

Here’s what Bears fans had to say to Smith after his major assist in landing the No. 1 pick, where he cemented his status as one of the most beloved coaches in Chicago history:

Lovie Smith to the city of Chicago for getting them the number one pick and all those picks pic.twitter.com/JiVYTubfLb — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) March 10, 2023

All gave some, some gave all. Davis Mills, Steve Wilkes, Lovie Smith, #Bears fans will never forget what you sacrificed for this team. pic.twitter.com/etejpOlYCg — Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) March 11, 2023

Thank you Lovie Smith #Bears legend forever pic.twitter.com/lA3HNL5L0S — Javon Hargrave’s Agent (@TommyK_NFLDraft) March 10, 2023

Shoutout to Lovie Smith. None of this happens without him. Bears legend. — Dave (@runbackdave) March 10, 2023

Build the damn statue for Lovie Smith — Kevin Kaduk (@KevinKaduk) March 10, 2023

Ryan Poles did a good job. But that is his job. Lovie Smith gave us a gift. So let’s say thanks. #ThanksLovie https://t.co/SZ1aMuGduR pic.twitter.com/VrC8afYk0n — OBVIOUS SHIRTS® (@obvious_shirts) March 10, 2023

Bears fans, I don’t ever want to hear a bad word about Lovie Smith ever again. 😂 — Jon Helmkamp (@JonHelmkamp) March 11, 2023

That statue of Davis Mills and Lovie Smith at the new #Bears stadium in Arlington Heights is gonna hit different. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) March 11, 2023

Lovie Smith took the Bears to a Super Bowl with Rex Grossman at QB. And won his last game as the Texans HC to give the Bears the #1 overall pick. Bears get to work on the statue. pic.twitter.com/kOSyVBksOD — Mike Williams (@SelfMade0602) March 11, 2023

Thank you Lovie Smith!! Every #DaBears fan right now! pic.twitter.com/tWaPfFW3rd — Rob Schwarz Jr. (@ChiRuxinBGO) March 10, 2023

The @ChicagoBears get the 9th overall pick, the 61st overall pick, a first next year, a second in 2025, keep @justnfields AND get him @idjmoore Ryan Poles crushed it but build this man a statue for helping Poles make it happen⬇️ pic.twitter.com/0OMAurfiGY — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) March 10, 2023

Lovie Smith when he comes back to Chicago. pic.twitter.com/64jIGCpeMk — jon greenberg (@jon_greenberg) March 10, 2023

This should be the Lovie Smith patch on the Bears jerseys in ‘23 for nabbing them the 1st pick overall. pic.twitter.com/rjNRWaHgJj — Damon Amendolara (@DAonCBS) March 10, 2023

All I can say is thank you Lovie Smith. Forever a Chicago Bears legend — Matt Newton (@mattnewts) March 11, 2023

Can we all just take a minute to give Bears hero and a legend Lovie Smith his flowers? Who wants to start the gofundme for the statue? — Michael Gus (@MichaelGus57) March 10, 2023

Sorry Mike Ditka, but this man Lovie Smith is the greatest coach in Chicago Bears history. pic.twitter.com/QgmFf5Vve9 — Sayom! (@SayomGD) March 10, 2023

To Lovie Smith! Thanks for starting up what could turn out to be the biggest heist in #Bears history. pic.twitter.com/jR4KLGdwoI — ErnestJ.Shepard (@ernestshepard) March 11, 2023

This trade isn’t possible without Lovie Smith going for two to ensure us the no. 1 pick.. He knew he was out in Houston so he did us one last favor 🫶🏼 — Collin (@Illini_Collin) March 10, 2023

The CHI Bears front office should send a magnificent gift basket to Lovie Smith. — Derek Brown (@DBro_FFB) March 10, 2023

Somewhere, former #Bears head coach Lovie Smith is smiling, knowing the #Texans just got duped big time by Ryan Poles and co. — Usayd Koshul (@usaydkoshul) March 10, 2023

… and ESPECIALLY Lovie Smith. https://t.co/D5HFr7TgY6 — Dave Kluge (@DaveKluge) March 11, 2023

I cant believe this is all happening because of a converted 4th and 20, Hail Mary TD, and a 2 point conversion. Build Lovie Smith a statue RIGHT NOW😂 — 🫶🏼 (@justnfieldswife) March 10, 2023

Seeing what the Bears just got for the #1 pick (a lot), Lovie Smith is somewhere laughing his ass off at the Texans right now. — ACL-Sports.com®–Sports Investor (@TheRealMrACL) March 10, 2023

Lovie Smith could win a mayoral election in Chicago tomorrow. Absolute king. — Anand Nanduri (@NanduriNFL) March 10, 2023

give Lovie Smith one of the Bears' next Super Bowl rings https://t.co/C3IRH8VimO — Eric Eager 📊🏈 (@ericeager_) March 11, 2023

Lovie Smith is currently the most loved man in Chicago rn (besides maybe Ryan Poles) — Kickoff Radar (@kickoffradar) March 10, 2023

Assuming the Bears win Super Bowl LIX I think the team should award Lovie Smith a ring too pic.twitter.com/9X5RHBwQnp — Ben Isaacs (@tweetsfromben) March 11, 2023

I’ve never loved Lovie Smith more than I do today. An absolute saint. https://t.co/84j9k9sM4i — Erik Duerrwaechter (@EDuerrwaechter) March 10, 2023

Parade route for the #Bears acquiring D.J. Moore and multiple draft picks for the No. 1 overall pick: pic.twitter.com/NwUyTJe5lc — Mark Potash (@MarkPotash) March 11, 2023

