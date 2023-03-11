Bears fans are forever grateful to Chicago legend Lovie Smith for role in blockbuster trade

Alyssa Barbieri
·5 min read

The Chicago Bears are trading the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft to the Carolina Panthers for a massive haul, which includes two first-round picks, two second-round picks and wide receiver DJ Moore.

But none of it would’ve been possible without the heroics of former Bears head coach Lovie Smith, who coached the Houston Texans to a Week 18 win that led to Chicago landing the first overall pick. And Smith did it on his way out the door, as he was fired by Houston after the season ended.

General manager Ryan Poles is the most beloved man in Chicago right now after pulling off arguably the biggest trade in Bears history. But Smith is a close second, where fans already want a statue built in his honor.

Here’s what Bears fans had to say to Smith after his major assist in landing the No. 1 pick, where he cemented his status as one of the most beloved coaches in Chicago history:

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire

Recommended Stories