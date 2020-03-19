Bears fans get their first look at Nick Foles in a Bears uniform

The Bears made waves on Wednesday when they traded a compensatory fourth-round pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars for quarterback Nick Foles.

Chicago head coach Matt Nagy and much of his staff have experience with Foles, who famously won the Super Bowl with the Eagles in 2018 in the wake of a season-ending injury to Carson Wentz. Though the league has pushed back offseason programs and closed facilities league-wide in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bears fan got their first look at Foles in a Chicago uniform courtesy of design intern and freelancer Ryan Lane.

Foles is expected to compete for the Bears starting QB job with incumbent starter Mitchell Trubisky and ramp up the team's hopes of Super Bowl contention with a reloaded defense. Foles is rocking a No. 9 jersey in Lane's post, which is, of course, the jersey he wore when he was the 2017 Super Bowl MVP. Foles wore No. 7 with the Jaguars last season but that number is retired by the Bears for legendary Bears founder and head coach George Halas, so chances are Foles will go back to rocking the No. 9 that Bears faithful have associated with fan-favorite Robbie Gould for so long.

