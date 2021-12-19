Bears fans expecting massacre vs. Vikings as COVID-19 depletes Chicago’s defense

Alyssa Barbieri
The Chicago Bears are flirting with disaster following their COVID-19 outbreak ahead of Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Bears currently have 17 players and all three coordinators on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which certainly isn’t ideal and puts Chicago at an even greater disadvantage in this game.

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson and safety Tashaun Gipson were the latest additions to the COVID list on Sunday, which has completely depleted Chicago’s secondary heading into Monday night.

As you can imagine, Bears fans are expecting the worst against the Vikings, especially considering their entire starting secondary has been depleted by COVID-19 and with Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen on deck.

