Bears fans expecting massacre vs. Vikings as COVID-19 depletes Chicago’s defense

The Chicago Bears are flirting with disaster following their COVID-19 outbreak ahead of Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Bears currently have 17 players and all three coordinators on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which certainly isn’t ideal and puts Chicago at an even greater disadvantage in this game.

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson and safety Tashaun Gipson were the latest additions to the COVID list on Sunday, which has completely depleted Chicago’s secondary heading into Monday night.

As you can imagine, Bears fans are expecting the worst against the Vikings, especially considering their entire starting secondary has been depleted by COVID-19 and with Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen on deck.

Do I really wanna watch this game https://t.co/9CO4shaqwM — ty (@GorillaMna) December 19, 2021

It's almost getting to the point that printing the "who's not on the COVID list or out injured" roster is shorter to print than the one of who is out. https://t.co/ySEEh9M6Gg — Ken Mitchell (@WCGBearsDenDude) December 19, 2021

Bears going to need to see if Peanut Tillman and Tim Jennings can suit up tomorrow night https://t.co/9qdW4iJhyx — Matt Eurich (@MattEurich) December 19, 2021

Jeff Fisher gonna start in the Bears secondary at this point. https://t.co/kcwoYK5V33 — Allan Bell (@AllanBell247) December 19, 2021

You know, this might be a good reason to make sure you have depth at one of the most important parts of the defense. https://t.co/LR6jzc1MAv — The Irish Bears Show (@IrishBearsShow) December 19, 2021

Just a reminder that Pace has been out here trading mid round picks for back up edge rushers, running backs, and injured tackles https://t.co/laMzQSrDnM — Bears blog boy (@TommyK_NFLDraft) December 19, 2021

That's Chicago's entire starting secondary, for those keeping track at home. And their best backup – Deandre Houston-Carson – is out with an injury. Who's excited for Kindle Vildor, CB1? https://t.co/G75tdr5zZS — Johnathan Wood (@Johnathan_Wood1) December 19, 2021

Plz don’t tweet, text or call me tomorrow about my #Bears… respect my privacy at this time https://t.co/XiySIR4SCq — Kevin Cottrell Jr. (@KCJ_Swish) December 19, 2021

Justin Jefferson is about to go crazy tomorrow https://t.co/YOnmRVEiku — Jerome Spann (@Jspanndaman) December 19, 2021

What ever Justin Jefferson’s prop for tomorrow night is take the over. https://t.co/81stZtRCRO — Sam Householder (@SamHouseholder) December 19, 2021

The whole Bears starting defensive backfield is out. This game is going to put Justin Jefferson in the Hall of Fame https://t.co/kXusTdUFsI — Booch (@iMalculate) December 19, 2021

Lol if the #Bears get a stop on defense at all tomorrow it'll be due to the Vikings own incompetence https://t.co/7rID9p2PNX — Andrew Freeman (@AjFreeman25) December 19, 2021

Remember when the NFL threatened forfeits for teams with outbreaks? Can Roger swoop in on this one? No one wants to watch this https://t.co/TqUKImWHV6 — jMac (@JMacchitelli23) December 19, 2021

A massacre is ensuing https://t.co/yr5HNa6P3J — St. Nick Fury 🎄🎄 (@AFuryofTh0ughts) December 19, 2021

We getting strapped tomorrow by Kirk cousins LMAOOOOOOO https://t.co/8hbqaWAboY — Storm. ✭ (@windycity0810) December 19, 2021

Justin Jefferson might break the receiving yard record tomorrow https://t.co/YyjhGmenKf — Shaun Davis Jr. (@ShaunD27) December 19, 2021

Welp looks like the Bears "Do not pass Go and do not collect $200". Again. https://t.co/nZpWnyPUwG — Bill Emery (@BargePro) December 19, 2021

Every starting DB and half of the back ups are out. Surely the game can’t be played? Vikings will basically be up against #Bears practice squad https://t.co/gIrWVo5GYT — HARRY (@harryyyscott) December 19, 2021

This game is going to be a farce. https://t.co/GQOldRM8Hg — Matt Clapp (@DaBearNecess) December 19, 2021

We literally have practice squad DB’s playing tomorrow. Wish us luck 😢 https://t.co/ZWglcl8EUH — Antonio Sanchez (@_Sanchez_A) December 19, 2021

Kirk Cousins puttin up godlike numbers tmr https://t.co/beWBFkfHVc — jahn (@TheShlow) December 19, 2021

Cousins, Jefferson and Thielen are about to put up Wilt Chamberlain numbers tomorrow night 🥺😫😔 #DaBears #Skol https://t.co/xEf9LK3fC4 — JAY 🤘🏽 (@Directhim) December 19, 2021

Throw the towel in.

Vikings gonna kill us 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/IN0zunpPWY — 🇨🇦Steven🇭🇷 🐻🔽 (@Steveo1934) December 19, 2021

Justin Jefferson is going to singlehandedly win some games for fantasy teams tomorrow night, isn't he? https://t.co/76PEF9lvbC — Justin Nguyen 🏈🏁 (@ZappaOMatic) December 19, 2021

Hahahaha put this season out of its misery. https://t.co/MLujzfZyX4 — Patrick Sheldon (@P_Shels) December 19, 2021

lol Bears are gonna get blown out https://t.co/sSe6e4rq03 — Jeff (@jamfan40) December 19, 2021

Is it possible to just forfeit https://t.co/B0Vd2xOtC6 — rj🌊 (@Yoo_Rj) December 19, 2021

Joke’s on COVID, the #Bears not having a defense just means the Vikings will score faster and get us more Justin Fields! — Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) December 19, 2021

