Bears fans are dragging Mike Florio after ridiculous Justin Fields take

Following a rough rookie, Bears quarterback Justin Fields has a clean slate heading into his second year, where he’s learning a new offense that head coach Matt Eberflus promised will be quarterback friendly.

The expectation is Fields will take a step forward in Year 2, and he certainly appears to have a vote of confidence from Eberflus and new general manager Ryan Poles.

But Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio questioned whether the new regime actually believes in Fields following what’s been an uninspiring offseason where Poles has been tearing the roster down to build for the future.

“It feels like the Bears are deliberately taking a step back,” Florio said on 670 the Score’s Dan Bernstein Show. “And the problem is usually teams do that when they don’t have a QB they believe in…

“Maybe that’s the hidden message here — that the new regime doesn’t believe in Justin Fields. Because if they did, would they be tearing everything else down or would they be trying to build everything else up?”

As you can imagine, that take didn’t go over well with Bears fans. It was certainly a unique conclusion about Chicago’s underwhelming offseason, where Poles hasn’t made any significant splashes. That’s due in large part to cleaning up the mess left behind by former GM Ryan Pace.

When looking at this current roster (with about five months until the start of the regular season), it’s hard not to wonder if the organization is doing enough to help Fields in Year 2. It’s concerning, yes. But it doesn’t necessarily indicate the Bears don’t believe in Fields.

Fans are absolutely dragging Florio for his ridiculous Fields take — and also counting the days until September so offseason takes like these can be done.

They really do let any idiot talk on the radio these days #DaBears https://t.co/UAgdNmiEH3 — Matt Newton (@mattnewts) April 13, 2022

If Poles didnt believe in Justin in any capacity then he would have taken the Minnesota job (unless ownership was meddling with guns tear down plan) they are tearing down the build up around him if they sabotaged we would know Justin Chicago would have and Chicago would cook https://t.co/8KPcdde6rU — Edward (@OmegaJolteon) April 13, 2022

or having an old roster with little draft capital/cap space is bad – and Poles is doing his best to reverse Pace's "rob Peter/pay Paul" approach – by putting the finances on ice, getting younger, & focusing on finding out who on this roster fits into the actual contention window? https://t.co/oP7eLZIPCt — ZAN (@ZANmadden) April 13, 2022

This will go down as one of THE WORST takes about the Bears I’ve ever heard 🗑 https://t.co/8Wi6EHSnjd — 💋K🐻 (@sleepxpert) April 13, 2022

It isn’t that the Bears don’t believe in Fields. They wouldn’t have taken the jobs if they didn’t. Free agency didn’t go how they planned or wanted. Poles said it himself. https://t.co/YQ8RuESxxX — Mr. Conrad (@DarrylConrad) April 13, 2022

Ahhh yes. Let’s take a step back, let Fields flop, decimate his trade value, then move on from him next year. Genius move. There is no shortage of bad takes on this app. https://t.co/hLeAtg1vB4 — Patrick Sheldon (@P_Shels) April 13, 2022

This is totally unfounded nonsense. https://t.co/5OA5yoypRo — James Fox (@JamesFox917) April 13, 2022

Can a hatred of Mike Florio be what brings Bears and Packers fans together? https://t.co/qCls6JRie6 — Michael Suareo (@MSuareo) April 13, 2022

Having limited options is deliberately taking a step back ok. https://t.co/LALI7NL9lR — ty (@GorillaMna) April 13, 2022

Imagine having no clue what’s going on but getting paid to act like you do https://t.co/RetnmEQ4Re — Jake From StateFarm® (@Parry_FF) April 13, 2022

Florio has had some awful takes over the years but this might take the cake for the worst. https://t.co/7CgQZpj2qm — Micah Grove (@micah10193) April 13, 2022

Oh we’re just saying nonsense now? We can do that too! Oshegsudiehiaosvsskbqonevswokwvs How’s that? #Bears https://t.co/4i7D7uv7bP — Windy City Gridiron (@WCGridiron) April 13, 2022

This guy gets paid to talk football for a living. https://t.co/Z9ILikUipN pic.twitter.com/dq0pg6AEYI — Mitch Day thinks that the FPI is trash (@42to3) April 13, 2022

The Bears had millions of holes to fix on an old roster with few assets to fix those holes. I’m no NFL insider but im pretty sure Poles is not trying to tank and screw Justin Fields 😒 https://t.co/yD4L8BcIqm — Alex Patt (@chifanpatt2) April 13, 2022

If the Bears wanted a GM who would go “all-in” every year they would’ve kept Pace. Says nothing about what Poles thinks about Fields https://t.co/DKmCadb6P0 — Brock (@BrockWorkman) April 13, 2022

That’s really jumping to conclusions. https://t.co/ngXX8Nlb7b — Matt Clapp (@DaBearNecess) April 13, 2022

this is about the dumbest sh*t i have seen florio put out there. being online constantly is rotting his brain https://t.co/0J9rpgjuEN — jake (@_bigbritt) April 13, 2022

I just don’t get this take lol we upgraded our slot and center sure could’ve added more to the line but poles tried with bates I don’t get these “signs” people are talking about https://t.co/azOdl6u2eS — YEEZUS (@YEEZUS__24) April 13, 2022

That’s Why Florio is NOT A GM https://t.co/twGXDzNiBv — Joe Trevizo (@Joe_vizo) April 13, 2022

The Bears didn’t overpay for Marques Valdez Scantling so they must hate Justin fields. That makes sense https://t.co/94Y7s8iLM7 — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) April 13, 2022

Some of the people who get paid to talk about football really have 0 idea wtf they are talking about lol bozos everywhere https://t.co/3gXpJs8Tbk — James Mondragón (@JimmyStickz_) April 14, 2022

one of the worst takes i’ve ever seen https://t.co/lvvZUE3Uan — Jacob LaRochelle (@JakeLaRochelle_) April 13, 2022

Florio sounds like a random account on Bears Facebook. He has no idea about the Bears roster or even the sport of football itself. https://t.co/OvaZuAStBn — illwill (Light Skin but I'm still a Dark….) (@79illwill) April 13, 2022

The same QB this new regime trotted out after their introductory presser. Yep. That one. Brilliant thinking here by Florio. 🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/Le5SB2fpC4 — Shayne L. Marsaw (@ShayneMarsaw) April 13, 2022

Justin Fields may be good. He may not bet good. But this doesn't mean the #Bears dont believe in him. https://t.co/Z0pTYPTbgV — Bear Report (@BearReport) April 13, 2022

Double QTing but it must be asked: If the Bears didn’t believe in Fields, why did they have him speak at Flus/Poles introductory press conference, the only other one to do so being the owner? However you feel about optics, you don’t do that unless you believe in him. https://t.co/dstXTyxWMf — car guy (@whispererofbeer) April 13, 2022

This is so stupid lol. If they don’t believe in him why try and trade him AFTER what Florio believes could be a bad year for Fields when his value would be lower. Trade him now if that’s the case lol. https://t.co/o66ZcB32w0 — Derrick Brill (@Brills16) April 14, 2022

I feel like the Bears are deliberately building for their future. A future that includes Justin Fields as the franchise QB. https://t.co/GieiiYiPdb — Adam Rank (@adamrank) April 13, 2022

According to Florio, Jim Harbaugh is the Vikings head coach right now. Not exactly the most trust worthy news source https://t.co/UQYtPjnBaO — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) April 13, 2022

https://twitter.com/JeremyLayt0n/status/1514370946337054720?s=20&t=xLJjjvjQMrfviJZydXA10Q

