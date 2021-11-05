Bears fans are divided about potentially landing Odell Beckham Jr.

The Cleveland Browns are releasing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., which means he’s about to hit the waiver wire where there should be plenty of teams interested in locking him down.

Will one of those teams be the Chicago Bears? Who knows, although there are reasons why it would make sense (more help for rookie quarterback Justin Fields) and why it wouldn’t make sense (Allen Robinson already struggling to get targets).

Bears fans shared their thoughts about the potential of landing Beckham, and it’s actually pretty divided between the fanbase.

There are plenty of Bears fans that want the franchise to go out and get some more help for Fields as they believe Beckham would be the most explosive player on offense from the moment he arrives. But there are others who don’t think Chicago has the scheme to get Beckham the ball and Robinson is already struggling to get his targets in a weak passing game.

I think OBJ still has a lot in the tank but the #Bears off staff has to figure out how to take shots down field first. — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) November 5, 2021

As a @ChicagoBears fan. I want them to go after @obj…. but also as a bears fan I don't want to see a player of that caliber underneath being coached by Matt Nagy… We need to fire this guy already…. — FatMike Chicago (@FatMikeChicago) November 5, 2021

The #Bears claiming OBJ is laughable. Complete malcontent who will would go insane playing in the bears anemic offense. I would view it as a desperate attempt to save themselves. In the state that the team is now, I don’t think ownership would allow them to do it https://t.co/abkApu0vhm — PacoFlacoTaco (@blacklist2222) November 5, 2021

The Bears have a franchise-tagged wide receiver that is getting far too few targets already. No, they don't make any sense for OBJ — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) November 5, 2021

Two things can be true: 1) OBJ’s WR archetype meshes well with Fields (Olave), and claiming him bolsters the WR room for the future. 2) The #Bears don’t have the financials to handle OBJ and don’t have a scheme that’d feed him the ball enough now. A claim doesn’t make sense. — Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) November 5, 2021

I see both sides to the Odell to the Bears dilemma. In a vacuum, it’s a very smart move to place a claim on him. A talented a receiver on controllable contract is always smart business. But at the same time idk if the Bears have the environment or scheme to satisfy OBJ either — Bears blog boy (@TommyK_NFLDraft) November 5, 2021

The #Bears should absolutely put in a claim for OBJ IMO — Andrew Freeman (@AjFreeman25) November 5, 2021

If OBJ came to the Bears, he would easily be the most skilled & explosive WR on the team. Disagree? Go lookup where our current group ranks with YAC as well as Yards per catch. U know what helps a rookie QB? Receivers that get open. Thats all I have to say about that 😌 🐻⬇️ — Chris (@LAallDaBears) November 5, 2021

also are you sure your mental health is prepared for the bears to add obj and still end up with a bottom-5 passing offense ? — cam ellis (@KingsleyEllis) November 5, 2021

I think the Bears should look into OBJ. What they have at WR isn’t working. That said I wouldn’t be upset if they didn’t go after him. I’m sure money is an issue as well — JohnnyBears19 (@JohnnyBears19) November 5, 2021

Wrong take. Get ObJ. He takes the top off the defense more than ARob. Fields would do more with OBJ imo. And if u worry about his personality I think ur focusing on the wrong thing. — Call me Jay Elec-xotica (@Chi_Aficionado) November 5, 2021

I want OBJ on Bears we need WRs — Gabriel D. Silva Fire Nagy! (@bearstown19) November 5, 2021

i want obj on the chicago bears, and i want him on the chicago bears bad. — Alexis Kraft (@TheAlexisKraft) November 5, 2021

There is zero chance the #Bears sign OBJ. — JAKE! #BEARS #CUBS #BULLS #PENS (@JakePauletto) November 5, 2021

“Let’s write about the Bears needed 2 starting WRs in the offseason but say no to OBJ because he wants catches” OK — Nobody Coming To See You Otis (@CNN_90) November 5, 2021

Bears need to figure out how to get OBJ. Justin Fields needs somebody to throw to fr. — Ace Boogie (@ron10___) November 5, 2021

Yeah I dont see any feasible way OBJ falls to #DaBears Buy hey we didn't think Fields would fall to us in a million years either. 🤷‍♂️ So I guess there's a chance …*not really * #ChicagoBears #Bears #BearDown #OBJ pic.twitter.com/M5KkYZB6sD — ʲ ʳᵒᶜ (@liquorthinkin) November 5, 2021

OBJ to the #Bears, what could possibly go wrong — Arthur Arkush (@ArthurArkush) November 5, 2021

Not an OBJ guy but I also wouldn’t be upset if the Bears did pick him up. — Matt G 🐻⬇️ (@whiskeytacomatt) November 5, 2021

Do ppl actually think Pace and the Bears are gonna try to get OBJ?? pic.twitter.com/aLE8iri1HK — 𝑪𝒉𝒓𝒊𝒔 🧊 (@PrimeTimeFields) November 5, 2021

I would like to see OBJ on the bears happy Friday — ✶ ✶Yank’s Fatboy Fall✶ ✶ (@travisofruin) November 5, 2021

If the bears pass on OBJ if he falls to them in the waivers I will be furious — Mike (@MichaelJenig) November 5, 2021

Don't get #Bears bloggers hating the idea of OBJ on the team. #Bears don't have enough talent at the position to just ignore it. — Michael A. Roland (@mroland14) November 5, 2021

And having OBJ would allow either Arob or Mooney be guarded by a non CB1. Please watch more football instead of just saying Bears suck so OBJ doesn't make sense. OBJ would change the entire offense by his presence alone. And with that being said we will not be getting him lol — 🅱️ (@brc2_) November 5, 2021

Tbh I’m fine with obj going anywhere but the packers — Bears Edits (@BearsEdits) November 5, 2021

1

1