Bears fans are divided about potentially landing Odell Beckham Jr.

Alyssa Barbieri
·5 min read
The Cleveland Browns are releasing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., which means he’s about to hit the waiver wire where there should be plenty of teams interested in locking him down.

Will one of those teams be the Chicago Bears? Who knows, although there are reasons why it would make sense (more help for rookie quarterback Justin Fields) and why it wouldn’t make sense (Allen Robinson already struggling to get targets).

Bears fans shared their thoughts about the potential of landing Beckham, and it’s actually pretty divided between the fanbase.

There are plenty of Bears fans that want the franchise to go out and get some more help for Fields as they believe Beckham would be the most explosive player on offense from the moment he arrives. But there are others who don’t think Chicago has the scheme to get Beckham the ball and Robinson is already struggling to get his targets in a weak passing game.

