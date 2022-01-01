Bears fans divided about idea of Jim Harbaugh as next potential head coach

With Matt Nagy likely coaching his final two games as Bears head coach, there’s going to be a lot of debate about his eventual successor in the coming weeks.

There are a handful of coaching candidates that have emerged within the NFL — both experienced and inexperienced as a head coach — and Chicago is going to have plenty to focus on over the next month.

Following Michigan’s blowout loss to Georgia in the Orange Bowl on Friday night, Jim Harbaugh has become a popular topic of debate within the Bears fanbase.

Harbaugh played for the Bears from 1987-93, and he’s the third leading passer in franchise history with 11,567 yards. There have been reports of Harbaugh being interested in coaching for his former team in the past. But after a stint with the 49ers from 2011-14, Harbaugh left the NFL for his alma mater at Michigan.

There are some Bears fans who are excited about the prospect of Harbaugh leaving Michigan for Chicago. But there are other fans who point to Harbaugh’s struggles in the college ranks as a reason to steer clear of him.

