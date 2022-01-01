Bears fans divided about idea of Jim Harbaugh as next potential head coach

With Matt Nagy likely coaching his final two games as Bears head coach, there’s going to be a lot of debate about his eventual successor in the coming weeks.

There are a handful of coaching candidates that have emerged within the NFL — both experienced and inexperienced as a head coach — and Chicago is going to have plenty to focus on over the next month.

Following Michigan’s blowout loss to Georgia in the Orange Bowl on Friday night, Jim Harbaugh has become a popular topic of debate within the Bears fanbase.

Harbaugh played for the Bears from 1987-93, and he’s the third leading passer in franchise history with 11,567 yards. There have been reports of Harbaugh being interested in coaching for his former team in the past. But after a stint with the 49ers from 2011-14, Harbaugh left the NFL for his alma mater at Michigan.

There are some Bears fans who are excited about the prospect of Harbaugh leaving Michigan for Chicago. But there are other fans who point to Harbaugh’s struggles in the college ranks as a reason to steer clear of him.

Jim Harbaugh is an excellent coach and should be the first target for the Bears. — Matthew Carlson (@mattcarlson53) January 1, 2022

So Harbaugh has developed 0 QBs at Michigan and his offense has been putrid but you’d rather have him over the guy who was actually responsible for developing Kap, Smith, and Lamar and turning Huntley and Johnson into serviceable NFL QBs? — Patrick Sheldon (@P_Shels) January 1, 2022

Jim Harbaugh would be a great choice to be the next head coach of the Chicago Bears. Happy new year! — Jeremy Layton (@JeremyLayt0n) January 1, 2022

Yes, I still want Jim Harbaugh as #Bears coach. I’d also love Mike Tomlin, Sean Payton, Byron Leftwich too. — Aaron T. Starks 🌊 (@StarkyLuv73) January 1, 2022

It's a new year for Chicago Bears fans. We know that changes are coming. Although the history of the Bears is that most often they pick head coaches with little or no head coaching experience, my top picks for new head coach are:

1) Sean Payton

2) Mike Tomlin

3) Jim Harbaugh — lightning36 (@lightning36) January 1, 2022

I don’t get why the hell people want Jim Harbaugh as the bears HC lol I don’t think you really understand what your asking for — Jameis (@RealKingJameis) January 1, 2022

If Jim Harbaugh ends up being the @ChicagoBears head coach in 2022, I will buy a Harbaugh #Bears jersey. You can hold me to that! #NotHappening pic.twitter.com/IDfYAjJi3F — Better Call John 😷 (@johntani17) January 1, 2022

For everyone that is against this idea of Harbaugh to the Bears, just remember when they initially announced Heath Ledger as the next Joker everyone thought he would be terrible at it. Went on to being one of the best on screen villains ever! pic.twitter.com/kVPpIqBrBw — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) January 1, 2022

What I like is his ability to leverage a power run game, multiple TEs, and outside of tonight, has consistently gotten yards and points. The Bears can't rebuild their WR room with no cap or picks, but are heavy with maulers on OL, and have a physical running QB. Makes sense. — Joseph M Felicelli (@FelicelliJoe) January 1, 2022

Can’t get it done in college? Hey, why not give the pros another go round! https://t.co/QtJgF9xTs5 — Ed Bias (@ed_bias) January 1, 2022

We don't need a choker. Things here are already bad as is. Don't need to start having good seasons and choking in big games and in the playoffs. https://t.co/RluzuLP6sE — Faux George McCaskey (@FauxMcCaskey) January 1, 2022

Whichever road leads to Halas Hall. https://t.co/R5rv3YkReP — Duke Coughlin (@ThatPodGuyDuke) January 1, 2022

Jimmy Harbaugh can’t do much more in this silly league. Go get him, Bears. — DaBearsBlog (@dabearsblog) January 1, 2022

Ill be glad when michigan gets blown out. Thats when Harbaugh realizes he will never win at michigan and he will come to the bears. Lol — EJ (@itsmine49) January 1, 2022

Harbaugh, Tomlin or Payton would be absolute dream hires. Highly unlikely but a guy can dream in a new year! #Bears https://t.co/dJiNIEx5OD — Staley Bear (@r_saunders15) January 1, 2022

He'll never outrecruit the elite programs, night as well return to the NFL where he's already been pretty successful https://t.co/26ySOiSILZ — 👑 King Artie 👑 (@Artie_Thinks) January 1, 2022

Hell no, keep him far away from the Bears https://t.co/LDEzIlRKTj — ‼️Chi Town Sports‼️ (@ChiTownnSports) January 1, 2022

tonight is the perfect example of why harbaugh should go to the bears.

he spent weeks making me believe something i knew wasn’t true, then let me down in december. he’s perfect for the job https://t.co/6Z00cJT6Rk — john (@w3stw3stw3st) January 1, 2022

I’m all for it. Bring him back. He’s a winner. — The Irish Bears Show (@IrishBearsShow) January 1, 2022

I am now more inclined to believe this will be the @ChicagoBears move at the end of the season 🤦‍♂️ — Coach Ryan McHugh (@rymcq65) January 1, 2022

no. this ain’t it. get over the nostalgia. we need a guy who’s an expert NFL game manager and team leader. brings toughness. hell let’s give Urlacher the job. Kruetz as OC. Cutler can be QB coach. Briggs as DC. Hester as special teams coach. — Yuri Gagarin (@YuriGag62230377) January 1, 2022

Harbaugh ain't it but it's damn sure better than Mateo Nagy — @OzzieGuillen for Mngr. @CoachDaboll 4 Bears HC (@RealChicagoDave) January 1, 2022

he had some success with kaepernick, but i don't know if that would do it for me. — Kyle (@Cubsfan122112) January 1, 2022

OMG NO!!! The last thing we need is another middle of the road coach. Harbaugh is average at best. — Abbott is an Idiot (@TexasIrishFan) January 1, 2022

Harbaugh will never win a championship. He needs to realize that. — Thai T. Nguyen (@ninjapleazee) January 1, 2022

Did better with much less in the NFL than in College. — 👑 Trito 😤😤😤 (@trito_king) January 1, 2022

Hire him embrace the suck go for it — Frank (@Chisportsnut) January 1, 2022

Please, no! He is a little too crazy for me. pic.twitter.com/VHJOseKVxo — Sean Conners (@SeanConners3) January 1, 2022

I can actually see the Bears throwing everything but the sink at Harbaugh but I think he stays at UM. Don't know how I feel either way about it. — KB + 1 (@KBPlusOne) January 1, 2022

Harbaugh to the Bears is a good-faith concept. That is, you can suggest it and not be accused of being a 85-worshipping-SuperFan clone. But, Fields is a Ryan Day guy, and the Bears most important asset. Count me skeptical it ever happens. — Michael J. Zalewski (@mjzalewski) January 1, 2022

[listicle id=491445]

1

1