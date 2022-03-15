Bears fans critique GM Ryan Poles after slow start in free agency

We’re a couple of days into NFL free agency’s legal tampering period ahead of the start of the new league year, and the Chicago Bears have been relatively quiet aside from an early move on Monday.

The Bears are expected to sign defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi to a three-year deal worth $40.5 million. Chicago has locked down Ogunjobi as their three-technique, an important position in Matt Eberflus’ defense.

But aside from that, there haven’t been any moves to target offensive linemen or wide receivers, which has left some fans confused and others choosing to trust Poles as he reconstructs the roster.

The Bears’ lack of involvement in the first couple of days of free agency shouldn’t come as a huge surprise given Poles stressed the importance of the second and third waves of free agency and building depth on the roster.

Here’s what Bears fans are saying about Poles after a slow start in free agency:

I could sit here and be patient with Ryan Poles but I want to be mad right now. — Adam Rank (@adamrank) March 15, 2022

Just a reminder — Ryan Poles is trying to build a roster correctly not satisfy the whims of a fanbase or make a PR splash. We criticized Pace for not letting the market come to him. Now we’re going to criticize Poles b/c he is? #Bears — Patrick Sheldon (@P_Shels) March 15, 2022

Do people realize that Ryan Poles and Ian Cunningham played offensive line. Have scouted for teams with outstanding offensive lines (Chiefs, Ravens & Eagles)? I’m talking championship caliber offensive lines. Who the hell are you? pic.twitter.com/0PH9EoDo9M — illwill (Light Skin but I'm still a Dark….) (@79illwill) March 15, 2022

People who killed Ryan Pace for Overspending in Free Agency are also killing Ryan Poles on the Timeline for not spending in Free Agency. Moves will come. Analysis will follow. No point getting angry about it on Day 2 of Free Agency. — The Irish Bears Show (@IrishBearsShow) March 15, 2022

Ryan Poles when he was surveying the Bears roster. pic.twitter.com/3bzunMeSdP — Barroom Network (@BarroomNetwork) March 15, 2022

Patience and discipline were always going to be two things new Bears GM Ryan Poles was going to try to lean on in his first trek into free agency. I always encourage fans/observers to reserve final judgment on a roster cycle until the entirety of FA and draft are complete. — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) March 15, 2022

I am as upset as anyone about Ryan Poles not prioritizing protecting Justin Fields but if they luck into signing: JC Tretter and La’el Collins (post cut) That’s about a good of a scenario as I would’ve asked for coming into free agency. Keep the comp pick formula in your favor. — Brandon Robinson (@BRobNFL) March 15, 2022

Ryan Pace was impulsive and impetuous as #Bears GM, both in FA and the draft. His maverick attitude cost the team greatly. I, personally, wanted a GM that is patient and has a plan. Ryan Poles may be the right man for the job. I'm going to be patient and see what his plan is. — TW (@Tylow237) March 15, 2022

Ryan Poles is playing chess. Y’all are playing checkers. Let the desperate team blow all their money. Then get the bargains. pic.twitter.com/j9UNqZSQuX — illwill (Light Skin but I'm still a Dark….) (@79illwill) March 14, 2022

Need someone to explain to me what Ryan Poles is doing as if I was five https://t.co/BcZzLyQRRM — Brandon Robinson (@BRobNFL) March 15, 2022

*Ryan Pace jumps ahead of the market and overpays early* “HE’S ASS RUN HIM OUT OF TOWN!” *Ryan Poles has a balance of getting who he wants while letting the market play itself out* “C’MON GO SIGN EVERYONE ALREADY!” — Joseph Herff (@JosephHerffNFL) March 15, 2022

This is a steal of a deal. I’m willing to let the rest of this play out but as it stands now (still very early) Ryan Poles has been an active detriment to the development of Justin Fields in a crucial year. #Bears https://t.co/F3ENRMhjQP — Michael Gus (@MichaelGus57) March 15, 2022

Ok Ryan Poles…we gotta wake up here a little bit. Wanted Chark. https://t.co/DhAtIJL55b — Mikey “Beardown” Cuz (@BeardownCuz) March 15, 2022

Ryan Poles has stated before that he will attack mostly in the 2nd & 3rd wave due to many people over paying 1st wave players. Bears fans need to relax and let the front office work. Oh, and Ogunjobi was not an overpay, he clearly was paid what players of his caliber are worth. — DEMAR DEMIDRANGE 4 MVP (@ChiSportInsider) March 15, 2022

The Bears have not had double-digit draft picks since 2008. Ryan Poles is playing the 2022 offseason like a fiddle, thus far. He knows that 2023 is the big year. They’re slated to have 8 picks next year, plus any comp. picks Poles accumulates. — R👁N (@TheRyanHeckman) March 15, 2022

Ryan Poles laid out, very clearly, that they would not be particularly active during the first wave of free agency… Yet, here Bears fans are, yelling to no one in particular, "why isn't this guy signing anyone, damn it!" pic.twitter.com/0yU8c6GmwL — Ty (@TyYoungfelt) March 15, 2022

#DaBears family.. Ryan Poles was an OFFENSIVE LINEMAN!! He knows how to scout OFFENSIVE LINE & knows what’s best for the OFFENSIVE LINE!! He knows who’s good & who’s NOT!! & if he allowed Daniels to walk.. Then guess what?.. IJS 🤷🏽‍♂️ — BR!TE (NeS) (@DeVourieNesbySr) March 15, 2022

I really think people think Ryan Poles is still Ryan Pace. Just chill on the outrage folks. https://t.co/gyDKyjrWrh — Furious George (@FuriousGeorge94) March 15, 2022

I believe Ryan Poles knows more about me than James Daniels He did NOT like our OL JD was always inconsistent in my opinion Lets wait for more moves to be made before we panic#BearDown #DaBears — Swiftizm (@SwiftizmTTV) March 15, 2022

Ryan Poles is doing what Pace should have done in the 2020 off-season, but he kept pushing future money down the line. Poles will need to fill the roster, but fine with him moving on from a roster that wasn't working. #Bears — Blake (@SoldierFieldBlg) March 15, 2022

I feel Ryan Poles is confirming he’s going to live in the comp FA lane. Meaning guys who won’t screw up the formula to get picks for FAs walking. IE signing guys who were cut, or low value deals. It narrows pool, good rosters can do this, but we have created a lot of holes. — B (@BShulkes) March 15, 2022

Don’t be disappointed if the #Bears lay back early in free agency. And no, Ryan Poles isn’t using 2022 as a rebuild. He’s too competitive of a guy to do that. He just has a lot of work to do; Chicago isn’t one player away. They’ll make a splash or two, but FA will be about depth. — Bryan Perez (@BryanPerezNFL) March 14, 2022

James Daniels was decent for us but it’s clear Poles wants to build his own OL & im with that — VP of Wu Tang Financial (@BarbChairScott) March 15, 2022

I am here to trust the process and naturally Ian Cunningham and Ryan Poles have a plan for #DaBears OL beyond our imagination. That said, I'm sorry but I refuse to be told that whatever he has in store is better than retaining James Daniels at 8.5m AAV. This is a missed opp! https://t.co/LwDbDfbbKo pic.twitter.com/380eiQWpoy — Jordan Silveira (@JordanTSilveira) March 15, 2022

As I mentioned on Sunday, Ryan Poles is going to look real bad if he doesn’t figure out a way to upgrade the #Bears OL in free agency. Can’t bank on rookies to make the entire unit work in 2022. Need a strong veteran presence there. https://t.co/cODWMrWT2T — Usayd Koshul (@usaydkoshul) March 14, 2022

Ryan Poles emphasized 2nd and 3rd wave of free agency and building that foundation through the draft. The moves will come. Relax. #Bears — BuffLlama (@JayDizzyD) March 15, 2022

One word to describe Ryan Poles so far: Methodical — Domestic Draft Podcast 🍻 (@DomesticDraft) March 15, 2022

Dear Ryan Poles, it’s time to address the oline. Times a-ticking pic.twitter.com/MYe4PsMMIJ — Brendyn Ford (@brendynford) March 15, 2022

What the #Jags are doing is why I have so much confidence in GM Ryan Poles plan for the #Bears it’s not about just throwing money around in free agency it’s about building a sustainable winner #DaBears — Abdul Baqi Yasin (@baqdolla22) March 15, 2022

Well, I'm not even the biggest DJ Chark fan but yet again I have to admit this one feels just a tad bit negligent by Ryan Poles & Co. I know they'll fill the WR room but taking a 1 year "flyer" on well, a flyer in Chark for what is likely fair-ish money at 10M makes sense. Bummer https://t.co/HNKZbEVfWT — Jordan Silveira (@JordanTSilveira) March 15, 2022

Tried telling y’all Ryan Poles was going hunt in the first wave of FA… He was rarely asked directly about the first wave & was more asked about the value of waves 2 & 3. I’d expect a few more moves in the coming days. Need pieces for the future. #Bears — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) March 14, 2022

When a GM says his focus is improving the offensive line and takes over a team with an underperforming OL, the idea of signing someone back from that line never made any sense. Not surprised at all that the #Bears let James Daniels walk. Poles will build this OL his way. https://t.co/YQZ4PR23DW — Bill Zimmerman (@ZimmermanSXM) March 15, 2022

