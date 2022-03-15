Bears fans critique GM Ryan Poles after slow start in free agency

Alyssa Barbieri
·8 min read

We’re a couple of days into NFL free agency’s legal tampering period ahead of the start of the new league year, and the Chicago Bears have been relatively quiet aside from an early move on Monday.

The Bears are expected to sign defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi to a three-year deal worth $40.5 million. Chicago has locked down Ogunjobi as their three-technique, an important position in Matt Eberflus’ defense.

But aside from that, there haven’t been any moves to target offensive linemen or wide receivers, which has left some fans confused and others choosing to trust Poles as he reconstructs the roster.

The Bears’ lack of involvement in the first couple of days of free agency shouldn’t come as a huge surprise given Poles stressed the importance of the second and third waves of free agency and building depth on the roster.

Here’s what Bears fans are saying about Poles after a slow start in free agency:

1

1

Recommended Stories